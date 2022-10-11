Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Here! These Are the Best Deals to Shop Now

Unless you've been living under a rock (or somehow avoiding the Internet lately), you've likely heard of Amazon's fall sale event: the Prime Early Access Sale. What you might not know is that this isn't just a sale — it's a kick-off to the holiday season like you've never seen before.
As opposed to Prime Day, Amazon's massive summer sale event, the Early Access Sale is an opportunity for prime members to get, well, early access to all of the holiday deals the retailer has to offer ahead of the season's craziness. Think of it as the starting line to the marathon of holidays and events happening over the next few months.
To help you wade through the madness, we scoured Amazon for the best deals in all of the top categories, so you can get in and out in no time flat. Use this time to stock up on all of the gifts, decor, and hosting essentials you'll need (and want), and thank us later when your holiday shopping is done in October. Just think of the stress-free future you have waiting for you!
Scroll down for all of the best deals to shop during this two-day event.
Decor and Furniture
Amazon Brand Furniture: Get up to 48% off furniture from Amazon, including Amazon Basics home essentials, Rivet, and Stone & Beam.
Birthdate Co.: Enjoy 20% off Birthdate's personalized astrology candles and books.
Christopher Knight Home: Get up to 48% off sofas, accent chairs, dining chairs, outdoor furniture, and more.
EdenProducts: Take 20% off various home decor and betterment products, including the Large Midcentury Modern Planter With Stand, Chenille Bath Rug, and the Luxury Waterproof Bath Pillow.
Furniture: Get deep discounts on everything from entryway tables to accent chairs from Modway, Simplihome, Lane Furniture, Walker Edison, Acme Furniture, and more.
Novogratz: Save over 50% on bar carts, bed frames, rugs, desks, sofas, and so much more.
Outdoor Fellow: Take 25% off all candles.
Outdoor Furniture: Score discounts on outdoor pieces from brands like East Oak, Yitahome, and more.
Rugs: Save up to 82% on best-selling rugs from Artistic Weavers, Nourison, NuLoom, Unique Loom, and more.
Sofas: Save big on sofas, sleepers, sectionals, and more from Christopher Knight Home, Zinus, Modway, Rivet, Stone & Beam, and more.
Solo Stove: Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits and accessories.
Bedding and Mattresses
Bedsure: Get up to 46% off throw blankets, comforters, and more.
Big Blanket Co.: Take 20% off all products.
Casper: Save 30% on Casper pillows and mattress toppers.
Leesa: Save up to 20% on Leesa mattresses.
Serta: Get 20% off the Serta 7-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress and the Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress.
Tuft & Needle: Get 20% off the Tuft & Needle Nod 8" and Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress.
Zinus: Take up to 38% off bed frames, box springs, mattresses, and more.
Kitchen
American Kitchen Cookware: Enjoy 20% off all American Kitchen Cookware products.
Brava: Save up to 20% on Brava countertop smart ovens and accompanying accessories.
Caraway: Get 20% off the Mini Bakeware Set, Tea Kettle, and Sauté Pan.
Dash: Take 42% off various fan-favorite products, including 33% off Tasti Crisp 2.6QT Air Fryer in black and red, 42% off Tasti Crisp 2.6QT Air Fryer in teal, and 30% off Family Air Fryer in aqua, black, and white.
de Buyer: Take 15% off copper cookware and 10% off Carbon Steel Frying Pans.
ESPRO: Enjoy 20% off all P7 French Presses.
Keurig: Save up to 50% on bestselling Keurig models.
Ninja: Save up to 40% on Ninja air fryers, blenders, knife sets, and more.
Vitamix: Save up to 40% on Vitamix blenders.
Food and Beverage
Heath-Ade Kombucha: Get 30% off Kombucha and Pop.
immi: Take 20% off the brand's plant-based instant ramen.
Kevin's Natural Foods: Enjoy 20% off the Keto and Paleo Simmer Sauce Variety Pack.
Partake: Take 20% off everything, including the limited edition Halloween Snack Packs.
VEGA: Save big on plant-based protein powder.
Lifestyle and Wellness
Better x Better: Take 20% off all-natural oral care.
Bio Bidet: Save 20% or more on select bidet toilets and seats.
Colgate: Enjoy up to 40% off electric toothbrushes, toothpaste, whitening pens, and more.
The Happy Planner: Take 30% off Plans and Notes, 30% off Sticker Value Packs, and 20% off planners.
Hyland's Naturals: Enjoy up to 30% off all health gummies.
LUXE Bidet: Get up to 30% off the best-selling NEO series, including the NEO 120 in Rose Gold, the NEO 185 in White, and the NEO 185 in Rose Gold.
Modern Sprout: Get 20% off tons of the brand's indoor gardening bestsellers, including the design-forward Plant Mister, Rooted Candle Grow Kit, and Growbar Grow Light.
Oral-B: Save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes.
Peloton: Save 15% on the Peloton Bike and up to 25% on select accessories and apparel.
Philips Sonicare: Save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes.
Tom's of Maine: Get 15% off natural health and wellness products.
Turonic Massage Gun: Get 28% off this highly-rated deep tissue massager.
Cleaning
Affresh: Take 15% off three appliance cleaner tablets: the Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner, the Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner, and the Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner.
Dawn: Save up to 30% on dish soap.
Febreze: Take 30% off select Febreze products.
Gain: Get 30% off the Gain Power Blast Dish Spray Bundle.
iRobot: Save up to $290 on iRobot, including $190 off the iRobot Roomba i2, $290 off the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO, and $240 off the iRobot Baava M6.
LooLoo Starter Kit: Get 24% off LooLoo's innovative automatic touchless toilet spray.
PURO²XYGEN: Take 33% off the brand's bestselling air purifier.
Shark: Save up to 45% on select vacuums.
Swiffer: Get 15% off select Swiffer cleaning essentials.
Gadgets and Electronics
Altec Lansing: Get up to 45% off portable speakers.
Apple: Save big on tons of Apple's bestsellers.
Bose: Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers.
Echo Devices: Save up to 55% on select Echo devices, including $140 off Echo Frames.
Fire Smart TVs: Get up to 80% off Amazon Fire smart TVs.
Fire Tablets: Save up to 41% on Amazon Fire Tablets bundles.
Fire TV Cube: Get 50% off Amazon's Fire TV Cube.
Fluance Turntable: Take 15% off the brand's bestselling turntable.
Hisense: Take $190 off the all-new Hisense U6 4K QLED Fire TV.
JBL: Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers.
Kindle: Take 35% off the Kindle E-reader essentials bundle.
Power Tools: Save up to 40% on select power tools from Black+Decker, Bosch, DEWALT, GEARWRENCH, and more.
Sony: Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers.
TREBLAB: Score up to 30% off headphones and Bluetooth speakers.
Toys and Games
Hasbro: Save up to 50% on select Hasbro toys.
LEGO: Save 30% on select LEGO sets.
Pet
Lesure: Take up to 50% off pet beds, crates, and more.
Whisker: Take $5 off the OdorTrap Pod+Pack, $11 off the OdorTrap 12-pack, $50 off the Litter-Robot 3 Core Bundle, and get a free OdorTrap Pod+Pack with your purchase of a LR3+Ramp.
Wild One: Enjoy 20% off the brand's bestselling products, including harnesses, collars, supplements, shampoo, grooming wipes, and more.