Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is Here! These Are the Best Deals to Shop Now

Unless you've been living under a rock (or somehow avoiding the Internet lately), you've likely heard of Amazon's fall sale event: the Prime Early Access Sale. What you might not know is that this isn't just a sale — it's a kick-off to the holiday season like you've never seen before.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

As opposed to Prime Day, Amazon's massive summer sale event, the Early Access Sale is an opportunity for prime members to get, well, early access to all of the holiday deals the retailer has to offer ahead of the season's craziness. Think of it as the starting line to the marathon of holidays and events happening over the next few months.

Advertisement

To help you wade through the madness, we scoured Amazon for the best deals in all of the top categories, so you can get in and out in no time flat. Use this time to stock up on all of the gifts, decor, and hosting essentials you'll need (and want), and thank us later when your holiday shopping is done in October. Just think of the stress-free future you have waiting for you!

Advertisement

Scroll down for all of the best deals to shop during this two-day event.

Decor and Furniture

Amazon Brand Furniture: Get up to 48% off furniture from Amazon, including Amazon Basics home essentials, Rivet, and Stone & Beam.

Advertisement

Birthdate Co.: Enjoy 20% off Birthdate's personalized astrology candles and books.

Christopher Knight Home: Get up to 48% off sofas, accent chairs, dining chairs, outdoor furniture, and more.

Advertisement

Novogratz: Save over 50% on bar carts, bed frames, rugs, desks, sofas, and so much more.

Outdoor Fellow: Take 25% off all candles.

Advertisement

Outdoor Furniture: Score discounts on outdoor pieces from brands like East Oak, Yitahome, and more.

Advertisement

Solo Stove: Save up to 30% on select Solo Stove fire pits and accessories.

Bedding and Mattresses

Bedsure: Get up to 46% off throw blankets, comforters, and more.

Advertisement

Big Blanket Co.: Take 20% off all products.

Casper: Save 30% on Casper pillows and mattress toppers.

Leesa: Save up to 20% on Leesa mattresses.

Zinus: Take up to 38% off bed frames, box springs, mattresses, and more.

Kitchen

American Kitchen Cookware: Enjoy 20% off all American Kitchen Cookware products.

Brava: Save up to 20% on Brava countertop smart ovens and accompanying accessories.

ESPRO: Enjoy 20% off all P7 French Presses.

Keurig: Save up to 50% on bestselling Keurig models.

Ninja: Save up to 40% on Ninja air fryers, blenders, knife sets, and more.

Vitamix: Save up to 40% on Vitamix blenders.

Food and Beverage

immi: Take 20% off the brand's plant-based instant ramen.

Partake: Take 20% off everything, including the limited edition Halloween Snack Packs.

VEGA: Save big on plant-based protein powder.

Lifestyle and Wellness

Better x Better: Take 20% off all-natural oral care.

Bio Bidet: Save 20% or more on select bidet toilets and seats.

The Happy Planner: Take 30% off Plans and Notes, 30% off Sticker Value Packs, and 20% off planners.

Hyland's Naturals: Enjoy up to 30% off all health gummies.

Oral-B: Save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes.

Peloton: Save 15% on the Peloton Bike and up to 25% on select accessories and apparel.

Philips Sonicare: Save up to 50% on select electric toothbrushes.

Tom's of Maine: Get 15% off natural health and wellness products.

Turonic Massage Gun: Get 28% off this highly-rated deep tissue massager.

Cleaning

Dawn: Save up to 30% on dish soap.

Febreze: Take 30% off select Febreze products.

Gain: Get 30% off the Gain Power Blast Dish Spray Bundle.

LooLoo Starter Kit: Get 24% off LooLoo's innovative automatic touchless toilet spray.

PURO²XYGEN: Take 33% off the brand's bestselling air purifier.

Shark: Save up to 45% on select vacuums.

Swiffer: Get 15% off select Swiffer cleaning essentials.

Gadgets and Electronics

Altec Lansing: Get up to 45% off portable speakers.

Apple: Save big on tons of Apple's bestsellers.

Bose: Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers.

Echo Devices: Save up to 55% on select Echo devices, including $140 off Echo Frames.

Fire Smart TVs: Get up to 80% off Amazon Fire smart TVs.

Fire Tablets: Save up to 41% on Amazon Fire Tablets bundles.

Fire TV Cube: Get 50% off Amazon's Fire TV Cube.

Fluance Turntable: Take 15% off the brand's bestselling turntable.

Hisense: Take $190 off the all-new Hisense U6 4K QLED Fire TV.

JBL: Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers.

Kindle: Take 35% off the Kindle E-reader essentials bundle.

Power Tools: Save up to 40% on select power tools from Black+Decker, Bosch, DEWALT, GEARWRENCH, and more.

Sony: Save up to 50% on select headphones, earbuds, and speakers.

TREBLAB: Score up to 30% off headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

Toys and Games

Hasbro: Save up to 50% on select Hasbro toys.

LEGO: Save 30% on select LEGO sets.

Pet

Lesure: Take up to 50% off pet beds, crates, and more.