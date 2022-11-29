55+ Extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales You Can Still Shop Now

Didn't get your fill of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Turns out the deals aren't over just yet. Plenty of brands are keeping the sales going if not through tonight then through the end of the week. From discounts at Etsy to Nordstrom, these are the best extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales you don't want to miss.

Decor & Furniture

1stDibs: Get up to 60% off sitewide on vintage furniture and decor until November 30.

54kibo: Take 15% off home decor, gifts, and more with code ‌GURA15‌ until December 5.

Albany Park: Take 15% off sofas, sectionals, and armchairs with code ‌BF15‌ until November 30.

Apt2B: Take 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders of $3,499 and above, and 30% off orders of $4,999 and above.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Take $100 off orders of $300 or more until December 1.

Bloomingdale's: Through November 29, save up to 25% on select items.

Castlery: From now through December 4, enjoy up to 40% off select styles while stock lasts.​

Etsy: Take up to 60% off one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade goods until November 30.

EQ3: Save up to 50% on select items until November 29.

Floyd: Take 30% off The Sectional and 20% off sitewide.

Interior Define: Save up to 25% on furniture, lighting, decor, and more until November 29.

Kaiyo: Save $150 on orders of $1,000 and up with code ‌BF150‌, $225 on orders of $1,500 and up with code ‌BF225‌, and $375 on orders of $2,500 and up with code ‌BF375‌ until November 29.

Levity: Take 20% off furniture sitewide until November 30.

Lindye Galloway: Get 20% off sitewide with code ‌THANKFUL20‌ until November 30.

Lovesac: From November 29 to December 4, take 20% off everything and 30% off Sac Bundles.

Lulu and Georgia: Save 25% sitewide until November 29.

Neighbor: Save 15% sitewide with code ‌HOLIDAY15‌ until November 30.

Nordstrom: Take up to 60% off thousands of items through November 29.

Outer: Take 20% off sitewide until November 30.

Pottery Barn: Get up to 70% off thousands of deals on pillows, throws, bedding, and more.

Semihandmade: From now until November 30, get 20% off with code ‌BESTOF20‌.

Wayfair: Enjoy up to 70% off almost every single category during Wayfair's extended Cyber Week sale.

West Elm: Score up to 70% off furniture, decor, and more.

Bedding & Mattresses

Avocado: Get 10% off pillows, bedding, and more and up to $800 off mattresses with code ‌SAVE10‌ until November 29.

Awara: Enjoy up to $799 in savings ($300 off mattresses and $499 in free accessories) through December 5.

Beautyrest: Save up to $800 on mattress sets until December 6.

Birch: Take $400 off mattresses and get two free pillows with code ‌CYBERSALE400‌ until December 26.

Brentwood Home: Save 10% sitewide until January 9.

Brooklinen: Take 25% off sitewide through November 30.

Brooklyn Bedding: From now to December 6, get 25% off sitewide with code ‌CYBER25‌.

Crane & Canopy: Get 20% off sitewide on bedding and decor with code ‌YAY22‌ through November 29.

DreamCloud: Through December 5, take 25% off everything and receive $599 in free accessories when you purchase a full, queen, king, California king, or split king mattress.

Essentia: From November 29 to December 5, get 25% off your order.

Helix: From November 28 to December 1, get up to $450 off and two free pillows.

MagicLinen: Take 20% off sitewide through November 29.

Marlow: Save 20% on Brooklinen's pillow brand and get up to 40% off when you bundle through November 30.

My Sheets Rock: Take 20% off sitewide on temperature-regulating sheets with code ‌EPIC22‌ until November 29.

Nectar: Take 33% off everything through December 5.

Nest Bedding: From now until December 12, get up to 50% off mattresses, bedding, and furniture.

Pom Pom at Home: Use code ‌HOLIDAY30‌ for 30% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders through December 2.

Siena: Get $200 off every mattress through December 5.

Sijo: Get up to 30% off your order through November 29.

Cleaning & Electronics

Ecovacs: Take up to $550 off select robot vacuums through December 4.

Roborock: Take up to $310 off Roborock's most popular robot vacuums on Amazon.

Kitchen & Cookware

Made In: Save up to 30% on cookware, bakeware, tableware, and knives from November 19 to December 4.

Repurpose: From now until November 29, get 40% off all of Repurpose's compostable kitchen essentials plus free shipping with code ‌BLACKFRIDAY40‌.

Revolution Cooking: Take $80 off the viral R180 Toaster and Panini Press Bundle using code ‌GIVEAGIFT‌ through December 4.

Solo Stove: Take up to 45% off sitewide on pizza ovens, fire pits, and more until December 4.

Vitamix: Through November 29, save on sleek blenders and bundles.

Williams Sonoma: Get up to 70% off cookware, small kitchen appliances, and more.

Food & Drink

Boisson: Get 30% off best-selling non-alcoholic beverages through November 29.

Moon Juice: Take 25% off sitewide and get 30% off the first three months of your subscription purchase through November 29.

Omsom: Take 20% off your order from November 14 to December 5.

Recess: Take 20% off sitewide with code ‌WEEKOFCALM‌ until November 29.

Umamicart: Through November 30, save 20% on holiday gift sets, an additional 20% on three-month prepaid subscriptions, and 25% on six-month prepaid subscriptions.

Lifestyle & Wellness

Ban.do: Take 30% off sitewide with code ‌TAKE30‌ until December 1.

BioLite: Through December 12, take 30% off all FirePit products.

Birthdate: Take up to 50% off your order until November 29 and score free shipping if you spend over $60.

Fable: Through December 4, take 20% off products and up to 35% off sets with code ‌HOLIDAY2022‌.

Grovemade: Take 20% off select high-end desk accessories until November 29.

July: Save up to 20% on select luggage and travel accessories and get up to $200 off the more you spend until November 29.

Knack: Shop Knack's customizable gift boxes and enjoy 10% off sitewide, $20 off orders of $100 and above, and $50 off orders of $250 and above through November 29.

Lalo: Enjoy up to 40% off sitewide on the chicest baby products until November 29.

Lettuce Grow: Get 20% off sitewide on at-home growing towers through November 29.

Lo & Sons: From November 28 to 30, take up to 60% off travel bags and accessories.

OFFHOURS: Get 20% off sitewide on robes and loungewear from November 25 to 29.

Ritual: Get 40% off all Ritual products when you bundle with Synbiotic+ from November 18 to 30.