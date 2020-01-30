All of the Presidents' Day Home and Decor Sales to Shop Now

Another holiday weekend is upon us, so you know what that means — we have a whole batch of deals to shop. Some retailers are starting sales early, some are running even after the long weekend, and some are joining forces with Valentine's Day for some sweet surprises, so keep an eye out for deals on everything from midcentury modern furniture to luxury mattresses.

Here are all the best Presidents' Day sales to shop now.

Furniture and Decor

Article: Save up to 20% on hundreds of items and get free basic shipping with orders over $999 until February 21.

Artifact Uprising: Take 15% off custom photo gifts — from photo albums to framed prints — from February 11 to 15 with code ​LOVE15​.

Birthdate Co.: Save 15% on all products — including Birthdate Candles, Birthdate books, and Tarot Trio Candles — until February 8 with code ​VDAY15​. And if you want the inside scoop on the brand, check out our Birthdate Candle review.

Boutique Rugs: From now until February 14, save 60% on rugs.

CB2: Save up to 60% on clearance.

The Container Store: Get 20% off Elfa orders worth $500 or more until February 13.

Crate and Barrel: Score up to 60% off lighting, glassware, furniture, decor, and more.

Gravity Blankets: Save up to 30% on weighted blankets until February 15.

Here For The Burn: From now until February 14, take 15% off sitewide on luxury candles with code ​LOVE15​.

Homesick Candles: Save 20% on Valentine's Day bundles until February 14.

Horchow: Get 30% off one item (furniture included!) with code ​YOUPICK​. Plus, enjoy free shipping when you spend $50 or more with code ​BEMINE​ until February 14.

Moon Pod: Save 25% on all products sitewide from January 27 to February 14.

Overstock: From February 8 to 21, save big across all categories and get free shipping on all orders.

P.F. Candle Co.: Save 20% on bundles including candles, incense, and more.

Pottery Barn: Take up to 60% off furniture, outdoor, bedding, bath, and so much more.

Pottery Barn Kids: Score up to 50% off everything from baby gear to kids furniture.

Rugs.com: Shop the President's Day Preview Sale and save up to 80% on rugs from February 9 to 15.

West Elm: Save up to 70% on furniture, decor, and more.

Mattresses and Bedding

Avocado: Get 10% off select mattresses, adjustable bases, bedding, and more with code ​SAVE10​.

Bear: Take 25% off sitewide with code ​PD25​ and get a free $325 sleep bundle with any mattress purchase from February 1 to March 1.

Beautyrest: From February 9 to 28, you can get two free Absolute Relaxation Pillows when you buy select mattresses.

Brentwood Home: Save 10% sitewide from February 8 to 28 with code ​SAVE10​.

Essentia: Get 20% off and free pillows and sheets with your mattress purchase until February 26. And if you buy a gift card valued at $200 or more, you'll get a $50 gift card yourself from February 11 to 14.

Mattress Firm: From now until March 8, save up to $500 on select mattresses, save up to 50% on top-selling brands, get a free adjustable base with qualifying purchases, and earn up to $100 in bonus cash. And during the Unjunk Your Sleep Sale online, you can get an extra 20% off with code ​UNJUNK20​ from February 9 at 8 p.m. to 10 at 8 a.m.

Purple: Get up to $700 off mattresses and sleep systems until March 1.

Serta: From now until February 28, save up to $200 on select mattresses, get up to a $200 Visa Prepaid card with select Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress purchases, and get 10% off the Serta EZ Tote Mattress.

Tuft & Needle: From now until February 21, save 20% on all mattresses and 10% on pillows, mattress accessories, duvet inserts, and baby/toddler sheet sets.

Kitchen, Food, and Drink

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 20% on cookware, kitchen appliances, and more during the Beyond Cooking Sales Event until February 21.

Daily Harvest: Get $25 off nine items, $30 off 14 items, or $40 off 24 items on your first order of smoothies, snacks, and more with exclusive code ​​HUNKER​​.

The Dirty Cookie: Take 20% off sitewide on cookie shots with code ​USA20​ until February 9.

Joi: Save 25% on the plant-based milk Starter Bundle Kit with code ​VDAY25​.

Milk Bar: Get free shipping on orders worth $75+ until February 14. The brand has also launched limited quantity bundles: Better Than Roses, It Had To Be You (Two), and The Tastiest Double Date.

Spicewell: Get a free gift — including one sachet of New Salt, one sachet of New Pepper, and a product postcard — with your purchase with code ​VALPAL​ until February 24.

Sur La Table: Save up to 50% on chef faves from Le Creuset Dutch ovens to Zwilling knife sets.

Tovala: Order six weeks of meals and get $200 off the Tovala Smart Oven with code ​​IMPOSSIBLE​​.

Volcanica Coffee Company: Take 14% off gift boxes with code ​​VDAY22​​ until February 14.

Williams Sonoma: Save up to 50% on select cookware, bakeware, and kitchen appliances, including Le Creuset, Staub, Fellow, All-Clad, and KitchenAid.

Cleaning and Electronics

Courant: From now until February 14, take 20% off sitewide on chic wireless chargers.

Doughp: Subscribe and save 10% on the Bestseller Four-Pack.

Dreo: Save 11% on the 42-inch Tower Fan on Amazon until February 8.

Dyson: Save $100 on the Dyson floor docking station with the purchase of a Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute or a Dyson Outsize Absolute+ until February 28.

TruSens: From February 8 to 15, get 28% off the TruSens Z-2000 Medium and Z-3000 Large Air Purifiers. From February 6 to 27, take $120 off the TruSens Z-2500 Medium SMART Air Purifier.

Tushy: Save 14% on all bidets with code ​IFARTYOU​ until February 14.

Lifestyle and Wellness

AeroGarden: Save 30% sitewide on plant growers with code ​LOVE30​ until February 13.

Curie: Get a free 2-ounce hand sanitizer when you buy any full-sized curie product at Nordstrom.

Greendigs: Take 20% off select plant products with code ​PLANTLOVE​ until February 14.

LensDirect: From February 14 to 15, save 20% on contacts with code ​EYELOVE20​ and free shipping over $49 plus 40% off eyewear, sunglasses, and lens replacements with code ​EYELOVE40​ and free shipping.

Mirror: Get free shipping and installation on the high-tech fitness mirror with code ​FEBRUARY22​ until February 28.

MO MI: Take 15% off beauty and home products until February 14 with code ​WITHLOVE​.

Natural Vitality: Get 20% off sitewide on magnesium supplements and get free shipping with code ​22FAVE1​ until February 28.

PATET: From now through February 14 you can curate your own luxury gift box with 10% off two items, 15% off four to six items, and 20% off seven items in your set.

Rainbow Light: Take 25% off best-selling supplements with code ​22BEST1​ until February 28.