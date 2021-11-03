The 5 Best Air Mattresses You Can Buy on Amazon

If there's ever an underrated home essential that everyone (especially without a guest room) should have, it's an air mattress. A quick and easy inflatable bed is perfect for last-minute sleepovers, camping trips, and all sorts of travel. From luxury air beds to camper-friendly styles, check out the best air mattresses on Amazon, below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

The Intex Dura-Beam Series Pillow Rest Raised Airbed is the brand's latest model. Offering 16.5 inches of height, it's an extra cozy airbed with a velvety surface, built-in pillow, and enhanced high-strength fibers for more support. While it's only water-resistant and not waterproof like the other options on our list, it's our top pick and best value air mattress you can find on Amazon.

Best With Built-In Pump

The King Koil 13-inch Air Mattress is one you'll want to break out for an overnight guest. It's fully flocked, with an extra-thick, waterproof comfort top and built-in pillow for added spinal support and back pain relief. The internal pump allows you to quickly inflate the mattress in under two minutes and deflate it with ease, too.

Best With Rechargeable Pump

The Etekcity Air Mattress is a 9-inch option, ideal for camping or house guests. Not only is it waterproof, but it also comes with a rechargeable air pump so you don't need to stay near any outlets to inflate it (which only takes 90 seconds, by the way). Designed in California, it's made from thick PVC and has a durable wave beam inner structure and a cozy flocked top. The mattress comes with a two-year warranty and carry bag for added convenience.

Best Lightweight

Weighing in at less than 1 lb., the Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad and Air Mattress wins for the lightest air mattress on Amazon. Inflated, the mattress is 2 inches thick, and deflated, it can be packed down to the size of a water bottle. This puncture-resistant mattress is perfect for all your outdoor adventures or if you simply want to pack light. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty and comes with a matching storage bag.

Best Luxury

The SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress is a luxe, double-height, firm option with ComfortCoil technology and an internal electric pump that can inflate it in under four minutes. With this waterproof, queen-size mattress's 40 internal air coils for maximum durability and a SureGrip bottom, it'll stay flat and won't slide around on the ground. For added comfort, the mattress has a flocked top and can easily fit two people. If you need a different size, the SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress also comes has twin, twin XL, full, and king size options.