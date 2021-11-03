The 5 Best Air Mattresses You Can Buy on Amazon

If there's ever an underrated home essential that everyone (especially without a guest room) should have, it's an air mattress. A quick and easy inflatable bed is perfect for last-minute sleepovers, camping trips, and all sorts of travel. From luxury air beds to camper-friendly styles, check out the best air mattresses on Amazon, below.

Best Overall

Your guests are bound to get extra cozy on this affordable air mattress. This option from Intex can be inflated in a little over three minutes, and has a built-in pillow for all the comfort your house guests could possibly need. Although it's water resistant and not waterproof, it's made with high-strength fibers for added support. It weighs a little over 12 pounds, has a weight capacity of 600 pounds, and a 180-day limited warranty.

Intex Dura-Beam Series 16.5-inch Pillow Rest Raised Airbed (Queen)

$52.80

The Intex Dura-Beam Series Pillow Rest Raised Airbed is the brand's latest model. Offering 16.5 inches of height, it's an extra cozy airbed with a velvety surface, built-in pillow, and enhanced high-strength fibers for more support. While it's only water-resistant and not waterproof like the other options on our list, it's our top pick and best value air mattress you can find on Amazon.

Best With Built-In Pump

Skip the added accessories and use this air mattress, complete with a built-in air pump. At 13 inches thick and fully inflated in under two minutes, the mattress is just what you need for overnight guests. The fully flocked mattress provides tons of comfort with a quilt top, built-in pillow, and adjustable firmness. It weighs a little over 18 pounds, has a weight capacity of 600 pounds, and a one-year warranty.

King Koil 13-inch Air Mattress With Built-in Pump (Queen)

$99.95

The King Koil 13-inch Air Mattress is one you'll want to break out for an overnight guest. It's fully flocked, with an extra-thick, waterproof comfort top and built-in pillow for added spinal support and back pain relief. The internal pump allows you to quickly inflate the mattress in under two minutes and deflate it with ease, too.

Best With Rechargeable Pump

Skip the extension cords and use this air mattress on the go with its convenient rechargeable air pump. In only 90 seconds, your mattress is ready to use and can be customized to your desired firmness level. And for added durability and comfort, the air mattress has a flocked top and wave beam inner support structures. It weighs a little over 15 pounds, has a 650-pound weight capacity, and a two-year warranty.

Etekcity 9-inch Air Mattress With Rechargeable Pump (Queen)

$88.95

The Etekcity Air Mattress is a 9-inch option, ideal for camping or house guests. Not only is it waterproof, but it also comes with a rechargeable air pump so you don't need to stay near any outlets to inflate it (which only takes 90 seconds, by the way). Designed in California, it's made from thick PVC and has a durable wave beam inner structure and a cozy flocked top. The mattress comes with a two-year warranty and carry bag for added convenience.

Best Lightweight

If your goal is to pack light during your travels or camping trips, this is the mattress for you. It's made from puncture-resistant and waterproof material and weighs less than one pound. When you up this mattress, it's only two inches thick, and when it's deflated, it can be rolled down to the size of a thin water bottle. It also has a lifetime warranty and a handy storage bag.

Sleepingo 2-inch Sleeping Pad and Air Mattress

$39.95

Weighing in at less than 1 lb., the Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad and Air Mattress wins for the lightest air mattress on Amazon. Inflated, the mattress is 2 inches thick, and deflated, it can be packed down to the size of a water bottle. This puncture-resistant mattress is perfect for all your outdoor adventures or if you simply want to pack light. Plus, it has a lifetime warranty and comes with a matching storage bag.

Best Luxury

The SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress has double the height and all the comfort. With 40 internal coils, an ideal firmness level, and a grip bottom, it'll stay durable and stable throughout all of its uses. This waterproof mattress is made from eco-friendly PVC, has a cozy flocked top, and has a one-click internal pump that will inflate it in under four minutes. It weighs 19.5 pounds, has a 500-pound weight capacity, and has a one-year warranty.

SoundAsleep Dream Series 18-inch Air Mattress (Queen)

$149.95

The SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress is a luxe, double-height, firm option with ComfortCoil technology and an internal electric pump that can inflate it in under four minutes. With this waterproof, queen-size mattress's 40 internal air coils for maximum durability and a SureGrip bottom, it'll stay flat and won't slide around on the ground. For added comfort, the mattress has a flocked top and can easily fit two people. If you need a different size, the SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress also comes has twin, twin XL, full, and king size options.

