PSA: This Weekend Is a Great Time to Buy a New Mattress

Presidents' Day is almost here and there are tons of home and decor sales to check out in honor of the holiday. But if you're looking for a new mattress, Presidents' Day weekend is one of the best times to shop. You can find major discounts and some of the lowest prices of the year from amazing mattress brands including Beautyrest, Serta, and Tuft & Needle. Stay tuned as we update even more mattress deals ahead of the holiday weekend.

Here are some of the best Presidents’ Day mattress sales to shop now.

Avocado: Get 10% off select mattresses, adjustable bases, bedding, and more with code ​SAVE10​.

Bear: Take 25% off sitewide with code ​PD25​ and get a free $325 sleep bundle with any mattress purchase from February 1 to March 1.

Beautyrest: From February 9 to 28, you can get two free Absolute Relaxation Pillows when you buy select mattresses.

Brentwood Home: Save 10% sitewide from February 8 to 28 with code ​SAVE10​.

Essentia: Get 20% off and free pillows and sheets with your mattress purchase until February 26. And if you buy a gift card valued at $200 or more, you'll get a $50 gift card yourself from February 11 to 14.

Mattress Firm: From now until March 8, save up to $500 on select mattresses, save up to 50% on top-selling brands, get a free adjustable base with qualifying purchases, and earn up to $100 in bonus cash. And during the Unjunk Your Sleep Sale online, you can get an extra 20% off with code ​UNJUNK20​ from February 9 at 8 p.m. to 10 at 8 a.m.

Purple: Get up to $700 off mattresses and sleep systems until March 1.

Serta: From now until February 28, save up to $200 on select mattresses, get up to a $200 Visa Prepaid card with select Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress purchases, and get 10% off the Serta EZ Tote Mattress.

Tuft & Needle: From now until February 21, save 20% on all mattresses and 10% on pillows, mattress accessories, duvet inserts, and baby/toddler sheet sets.