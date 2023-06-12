Costco's Newest Pound Cake Has Been a Hit With Shoppers

Is it just us, or has Costco's bakery department been pulling out all the stops? On the heels of releasing its lemon meringue cheesecake and strawberries and cream bar cake, the warehouse has added another item to its lineup: sour cream pound cake.

Per Costco Buys on Instagram, the all-butter pound cake is infused with sour cream and topped with a sour cream and vanilla icing. It also has an affordable price tag of $7.99.

On Instagram, shoppers were quick to share their adoration for the treat. "Just picked this up today ... everyone loves it," said one user. "I tried it this morning! It's really delicious," raved another person.

If you've never heard of sour cream pound cake, the bakery item might sound a bit strange. But as it turns out, the dish is a classic Southern pound cake — and it's delicious.

When used in baked goods, sour cream adds a mild tangy flavor. It also makes the finished product wonderfully moist and rich. We can only imagine what it tastes like in a pound cake, which already has a delightful texture.

As the sour cream pound cake is a brand new item, it might not be available at all warehouses just yet. You can check if it's in stock by calling Costco; its item number is 1719752.

Ways to eat sour cream pound cake:

If you decide to buy the pound cake and want to spruce it up, try these tasty ideas:

Top with whipped cream or Greek yogurt

Garnish with fresh berries or jam

Pair with lemon curd

Sprinkle chopped nuts on top

Add a scoop of ice cream and chocolate sauce

Top with bananas, nuts, and peanut butter

Drizzle with honey or maple syrup

Sprinkle with ground cinnamon

For a simpler take, warm a slice of pound cake in the toaster oven or microwave. So good!

