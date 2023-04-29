This 2-Pound Spring Bakery Item Is Back on Costco Shelves

There's nothing like a seasonal comeback to get us in the mood for spring. Such is the case with Costco's lemon blueberry loaf, which is officially back on shelves. The item, which weighs about two pounds, is the ultimate sweet spring treat.

Advertisement

According to Costco Buys on Instagram, the loaf is made of a lemon batter, blueberries, butter streusel, and lemon icing. It also yields about 10 slices and costs $8.99, which is a great deal.

Video of the Day

"It was good. Very moist, not too dense and not too sweet," said one Instagram user. "I could eat the loaf," commented another person. Honestly, same.

Some shoppers did mention that, while they loved the loaf, it was a bit light on the lemon flavor and blueberries. If you're in this boat, consider sprinkling lemon zest on the loaf to amp up the flavor. You can also spread blueberry jam on each slice for even more berry goodness.

To check if the lemon blueberry loaf is in stock at your local Costco, call your warehouse and ask about #1719747.

Advertisement

Ways to eat Costco's lemon blueberry loaf:

Besides adding lemon zest and blueberry jam to amp up the flavors, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the loaf.

Here are some ideas:

Advertisement

Warm up a slice and add butter

Use the slices to make French toast

Spread lemon curd on a piece

Add whipped cream and fresh berries

Eat with a scoop of ice cream and drizzle of berry sauce

So good!

Other restocked Costco items:

If you love creamy frozen treats, be sure to visit the freezer aisle at Costco. The warehouse just brought back brown sugar boba ice milk bars by the brand Imei.

Advertisement

Costco also restocked Kirkland Signature Dark Chocolate Covered Mangoes earlier this month. The bitterness of the dark chocolate balances the sweetness of the dried mangoes, resulting in the perfect treat.

Advertisement