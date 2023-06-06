Two Hotel Items You Should Avoid at All Costs, According to a Former Hotel Manager

As much as we love to travel, hotels aren't always the cleanest. And that, unfortunately, is something that's been confirmed by hotel staff. In fact, former hotel manager Melly has taken to TikTok to share two things you should ‌never‌ use in the room.

According to Melly (@melly_creations), hotel room coffee machines and refillable bathroom toiletries can be absolutely disgusting, and she'll never use either.

While housekeeping may rinse out the water tank of the coffee machine, there's really no way to clean the internal system. If you're only using water in the machine, that's not too much of a problem. But Melly notes that some people may put other liquids in the machine, like milk, which can curdle inside the tubes. She also made this video in response to a comment that suggested bodily fluids may even find their way into the coffee machines.

As for refillable bathroom toiletries, Melly says that people may fill them with liquids beyond shampoo and body wash. She's personally found bodily fluids and smelled the hair remover Nair in them. The only time she'll use refillable toiletries is if they're in a lockable container. So that means you're probably better off bringing your own!

At the end of the day, hotel rooms are shared spaces, and unfortunately, not all guests are polite human beings. The next time you're in a hotel room, think twice about what you're using during your stay.

