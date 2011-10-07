Some Keurig coffee makers are designed with no internal water tank, so emptying the external water reservoir is all you need to do to be sure the tank is dry before you store the coffee brewer. Models designed for home use that have only an external water reservoir include the K-Cup/Classic and Keurig 2.0/Plus Series, the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, and the Keurig Rivo System.

However, some residential Keurig models have an internal reservoir that should be drained before storing the coffee maker for an extended period. Those coffee makers are the Keurig K15, the Keurig K-Mini Basic, and the K-Mini Plus. The instructions for draining the internal reservoir are the same for all three models.

How to Empty the Water Reservoir on a Keurig Coffee Maker

Step 1: Set the Power Correctly Make sure your coffee maker is plugged into the electrical outlet but that the machine's power button is set to off. Advertisement Step 2: Use a Mug to Catch the Water Put a mug, cup, or small bowl on the drip tray so that it can capture the water you're draining from the coffee maker. Step 3: Release Water From the Cold Water Reservoir Check the cold water reservoir to see if there's any water remaining in it. If water is present, lift the brewer handle, which will cause the water to move from the cold water reservoir to the hot water tank. Lower the handle. Check the cold water reservoir again and if there's still liquid in there, lift the handle to drain it again. Advertisement Step 4: Hold Down the Brew Button Press the brew button and continue to hold it down. Water from the hot water tank should begin to drain into the capture vessel you put on the drip tray within about five seconds. Keep the brew button pressed down until no more water is draining out.

Coffee Maker Storage

If you are putting your coffee maker in storage, Keurig recommends storing it in an upright position. This is especially important for coffee makers that have an internal water tank that cannot be emptied because it will help to prevent water leaks from the internal tank. Coffee makers that have such an internal tank that cannot be completely emptied should be stored where there is no risk of freezing. If the water were to freeze inside the coffee maker's internal tank, the coffee maker could sustain damage.

If you do store your coffee maker in an unheated space where it's exposed to freezing temperatures, let it sit on the counter for at least two hours before you use the machine so that it can reach room temperature. Keurig also recommends that you rinse out the water reservoir with fresh water and descale the coffee maker before using it when you take it out of storage. You can find descaling instructions in the owner's manual.