How to Clean a Hamilton Beach Brew Station

Things You'll Need
Commercial coffeemaker cleaner or white vinegar
Water
Measuring cup (for commercial coffeemaker cleaner)
Timer
Tip
If you live in an area with hard water, the BrewStation will require more frequent cleaning. The black filter basket may be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher.
Warning
Do not put the coffee tank in the dishwasher. Do not put the BrewStation base in water.
The Hamilton Beach BrewStation is a new style "carafe-less" coffeemaker. To maintain the BrewStation at top performance, it is important to clean it once a month. This will remove mineral deposits that affects the flavor of the coffee and can slow the brewing time.
Step 1
Remove the black plastic filter basket. If the Brewstation has an optional water filter holder, remove that as well.
Step 2
Mix the commercial coffeemaker cleaner, according to package directions, in the measuring cup. Pour into the reservoir. If using white vinegar, pour from ½ to 1 cup of white vinegar into coffee tank and finish filing with water. Pour into the reservoir and place the empty coffee tank on the base.
Step 3
Press the ON button to begin brew cycle. After 20 seconds, turn OFF. Set a timer and allow the BrewStation to sit for 20 minutes. Then turn ON to finish the brew cycle. Allow the coffee tank and water to cool.
Step 4
Empty the solution from the water tank and rinse. Fill the coffee tank with water and pour into reservoir. Place coffee tank on the base. Press ON to begin brew cycle. Allow the coffee tank and water to cool. Empty the water and repeat the clear water cycle a second time. Turn OFF when complete.
Step 5
Wash the coffee tank, drip tray and black plastic filter basket with a mild soapy water; rinse. Turn the coffee tank upside down and press the dispensing lever down and flush with water for 30 seconds to remove coffee grounds. Rinse thoroughly. Wipe the outside of the BrewStation with a damp cloth.