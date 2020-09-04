Heads Up: This Is a Great Weekend to Score Furniture Deals

Labor Day weekend is jam-packed with loads of the year's biggest home sales, especially on indoor and outdoor furniture. Spruce up your living space with these epic deals on everything from sectionals and rugs to patio furniture sets. These end-of-season sales are pretty unbeatable, so be sure to act fast! We certainly are.

Here are the best deals on indoor and outdoor furniture to shop now through this Labor Day weekend:

Armadillo: Take up to 60% off.

Article: Take up to 30% off over 140 items until September 6 with orders over $999, plus receive free shipping.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 60% through September 6.

Boutique Rugs: Get 60% off sitewide with code ​​LABOR60​ through September 6.

Burrow: Score up to $700 off with code ​​LDW21​ from August 28 to September 12.

Castlery: Take $100 off every $1,500 spent sitewide through September 12.

The Citizenry: From September 2 through 6, text message subscribers will unlock 10% off their orders. Shoppers can sign up for text messages between now and September 6 to access the insider discount.

The Container Store: Save up to 25% on all Elfa products from September 3 through October 17.

Coop Home Goods: Score 10% off with code ​LABOROFLOVE​ from September 2 through September 9.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 60% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and home decor from September 2 through September 6.

Ergoal: Through September 6, take $100 off all chairs with code ​LABOR100​ and $200 off the VarioTouch Desk with code ​LABOR200​.

Field + Supply: Get 15%-25% off select brands from September 3 through September 6.

Floyd: Use code ​​LABORDAY21​ for up to $375 off through September 7.

Harmati: Through September 6, take 25% off storewide and get free standard shipping on orders over $100.

Interior Define: Get 15% off everything through September 7.

Joybird: Take 35% off sitewide during the best sale of the season through September 6. Additionally, score 45%-55% off the Joybird x FloorFound Storefront.

Kaiyo: Get 15% off orders $2,500 or more with code ​​LABOR21​ through September 7.

Kohl's: From September 2 until September 6, get $10 off $25 and earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent with code ​TAKE10​.

Lightology: Select brands and products are on sale up to 25% off.

Macy's: Score up to 65% off furniture, mattresses, and rugs until September 19.

MINNA: From Friday, September 3 until September 6, enjoy purchases of up to $500 at 20% off, $500-$2,000 at 25% off, and $2,000 and up at 30% off.

Modsy: Score 30% off premium and luxe design packages with code ​LABORDAY30​ from September 2 until September 6.

Moon Pod: Get 25% off Moon Pod's entire suite of zero-gravity relaxation products.

Outer: Get a free Lettuce Grow Farmstand ($559 value) with all purchases over $3,500 with code ​​FARMSTAND​.

Overstock: Save 70% on thousands of items and get free shipping on everything.

Pom Pom at Home: Get 20% off sitewide from September 3 through September 9.

Rove Concepts: Enjoy up to 40% off select pieces through September 6. Plus, members will also receive 20% off sitewide and 20% back in vouchers.

Rugs Direct: Save up to 80% from September 3 through September 13. Be on the lookout, because new deals will be added daily.

Sabai: Through September 6, customers get two free pillows with the purchase of the Essential Sofa, Essential Sectional, or Essential Loveseat. Sabai will also offer 25% off pillows for returning customers.

Saks Fifth Avenue: From September 4 through 6, take up to 20% off select sale styles with the purchase of three or items using code ​GETMORE​.

Semihomemade: Now through September 10, take 20% off sitewide.

SunHaven: Take up to 20% off the Kensington, Cromwell, and Decor Kits through September 7.

Walmart: Save big across every category, including indoor and outdoor furniture.

Wayfair: Get up to 70% off until September 6.