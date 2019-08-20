Every Single Labor Day Weekend Home Sale You Need to Know About

Labor Day may be a few weeks away, but it will be here before we know it. All the more reason to start planning for a whole weekend of sales on everything from mattresses to outdoor furniture.

While we're still waiting for Labor Day 2021 sales to go live, we took note of last year's top deals to help you get a feel for the discounts to come, below. But be sure to bookmark this page and check back in, as we'll update this list as the deals roll in.

The Best Labor Day Weekend Decor and Furniture Sales:

Bed Bath & Beyond: Last year, Bed Bath & Beyond had quite a few Labor Day deals, including up to $100 Off Select Dyson and Shark Vacuums, up to 30% off select bath accessories, comforter sets, and pillows, up to 40% off duvet covers, 50% off select curtains, 30% off large Yankee Candle jars, and 20% off select kitchen appliances.

Best Buy: Through mid-September in 2020, Best Buy offered major discounts on small kitchen appliances.

Etsy: Select sellers offered 20% or more on handmade goods during the long holiday weekend last year.

Lowe's: Last year, you could save up to 35% on appliances, both large and small. Another win for anyone in the market to upgrade their kitchen.

Macy's: During LDW, Macy's slashed its prices by up to 50% on items sitewide. Plus, you were able to save an extra 25% on select products.

Wayfair: In 2020, Wayfair's Labor Day deals started at the end of August with up to 70% off all categories.