West Elm's Labor Day Sale Has Arrived — Here's What to Buy

Get your wallets ready because Labor Day weekend is officially here and the deals are pretty amazing. West Elm — one of our favorite midcentury modern retailers — is having a major sale with up to 70% off hundreds of items, including bestsellers like the Axel Leather Sofa, European Flax Linen Duvet Cover and Shams Set, and more. And when you shop select items like bedding and bath, you can score free shipping.

Check out the best deals below and shop the rest of West Elm's Labor Day Sale now.

1. Axel 89-inch Leather Sofa, $3,199 $2,719.15

2. Handwoven Tie-Dye Throw, $60 $29.99

3. Garment Washed Indoor/Outdoor Pillow, $40 $14.99

4. Marin Terminal Chaise Sectional, $3,098 $2,633.30

5. Organic Textured Waffle Duvet Cover and Shams Set (Full/Queen), $239 $69.99

6. Fluted Pink Ceramic Candles (Set of 2), $80 $39.99

7. Omni Dining Table, $479 $189.99

8. Modern Hanging Mirror, $269 $134.50

9. Cotton Knit Oversized Throw, $130 $64.99

10. Auburn Ottoman, $149 $74.99

11. Midcentury Platform Bed (King), $1,699 $1,104.35

12. Acoma Indoor/Outdoor Rug (8x10), $630 $472.50

13. Bekins Reversible 18-inch Shelves (Set of 2), $100 $50

14. Acrylic Tray (14.5x18.5), $45 $29.25

15. Eldred Bath Caddy, $85 $42.50

16. Modern Geo Duvet Cover and Shams Set (Full/Queen), $239 $155.35

17. Lila Upholstered Dining Chair (Set of 2), $279 $139.50

18. Fieldscape Shag Rug (8x10), $840 $588

19. Midcentury Buffet, $1,199 $779.35

20. SpringHill Suites Cylinder Task Lamp With USB Charger, $169 $82.99

21. Maeve Rectangle Leather Bench, $1,549 $799

22. Henry Sleeper Sofa (Queen), $2,199 $1,759.20

23. Cece Coffee Table, $299 $149.99

