Hurom's Easy Clean Slow Juicer Honestly Changed My Life

I grew up in Los Angeles, so naturally, I've been known to enjoy a green juice every now and again. But as you likely know, pre-made juice is expensive — like, shockingly expensive. And I've been craving it more and more lately, so I decided it was officially time for my very own juicer. I knew from the start that I wanted a Hurom, but wasn't sure exactly which model to get. When I found out there was an easy-clean juicer, I knew it was the one. Keep reading for all the details on Hurom's H200 Easy Clean Slow Juicer.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

​(While I did receive the Hurom H200 Easy Clean Slow Juicer in exchange for an honest review, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Hurom, in any way.)​

What is the Hurom H200 Easy Clean Slow Juicer?

The Hurom H200 is a top-of-the-line juicer that's known for its large, self-feeding hopper (the chute where you insert the ingredients) and most importantly, its easy-to-clean chamber. Juicers have the very well-deserved reputation of being incredibly difficult to clean. The H200 solves this problem. Since there's no mesh strainer, there's no scrubbing required. Plus, because the hopper opening is three times the size of your average slow juicer, there is barely any ingredient prep required. Toss in whole fruits and veggies and let the machine do the work for you.

Advertisement

Other than crafting nutrient-dense juice, the Hurom H200 makes smoothies, nut milk, sorbet, and more. It's sold in three colors: matte black, white, and matte silver, and retails for $699. The H200 is ergonomically designed, BPA-free, and incredibly quiet.

What is a slow juicer?

Hurom only crafts slow juicers — also known as masticating juicers — instead of traditional centrifugal juicers. What's the difference, you may ask? Centrifugal juicers quickly shred fruits and vegetables with blades. This process heats up the ingredients, which breaks down the form and color and reduces the natural nutrients that go into your beverage. Hurom's patented Slow Squeeze Technology mimics the process of hand squeezing your own ingredients, eliminating the heat and preserving the taste and nutrients. It truly gets every last bit of juice and leaves you with a minimal amount of very dry pulp. While slow juicers are more expensive, the benefits make them more than worth the investment.

Advertisement

What is the Hurom H200 assembly process like?

The assembly process couldn't have been any easier. There are very few things I hate more than setting up appliances, so naturally, I was dreading this process. I was utterly shocked by the ease. There's an instruction guide included, but I found this quick YouTube video by Dr. Anita Freimann to be a very helpful visual guide. Also, if you click on "Inside the Box" on the H200 product page, it's an easy way to quickly reference what each part does and where it goes. This is most helpful to differentiate the smoothie strainer from the ice cream strainer from the Easy Clean Inner Strainer, aka the juicing strainer.

Advertisement

What are the pros of the Hurom H200?

I assume most people would say the ability to easily clean this model is its biggest pro, but in my opinion, that's a close second to the large, self-feeding hopper. The fact that I can just throw in whole apples blows my mind. There's also an inlet to add more fruits and veggies as the juicer is in use. There's nothing more satisfying than throwing in whole celery stalks and watching the H200 do its thing.

Advertisement

Other pros include the appliance's relatively compact size and sleek appearance. I have the matte black finish and it looks beautiful on my countertop. Additionally, the first time I used it, I was truly amazed by how much juice the machine is able to extract from the produce. For example, a couple of apples, a few stalks of celery, two Persian cucumbers, a lemon, and a few large handfuls of kale provided a little more than three servings of juice. I expected to need loads and loads of veggies so I was very pleasantly surprised by this.

Advertisement

Last but certainly not least, the cleaning process is pretty ideal. While it's still a moderately annoying thing to clean compared to your average pot or pan (pretty much a given with any intricate appliance), it's night and day compared to other juicers I have used.

What are the cons of the Hurom H200?

This product has so few cons, it's pretty unbelievable. The only one I found is when it comes to cleaning. The pulp makes it a bit tricky to take the individual pieces apart. Once it's apart, however, the cleaning process is quite effortless. Definitely note that running the product for a minute or so after the last ingredient goes through the hopper helps dislodge some of that built-up pulp.

Advertisement

Is the Hurom H200 worth it?

The Hurom H200 Easy Clean Slow Juicer is one million percent worth it.

Advertisement

First off, juicing in general has been such a blessing. As Erica Chang, Hurom's marketing director so perfectly stated, "The real benefit of owning a juicer at home is that you're able to enjoy the process of juicing from prep to cleaning. You get to choose what goes in the juicer, and making healthy juice for yourself (or your loved ones) is such a healing activity in itself." I have personally found this to be quite true. From attentively admiring the fruits and veggies slowly turning into juice to watching others enjoy something that I created, it's such a satisfying and fulfilling experience.

This fulfillment is exponential with the Hurom H200. Its ease of use completely blows me away. I also feel so good knowing I'm getting all the nutrients possible from my produce. While the appliance's price is certainly steep, I genuinely believe you will end up saving money in the long run by purchasing such an efficient, durable product.

The best part? The H200 is on sale for 30% off through Sunday, May 8.