The Extended Labor Day Weekend Sales Worth Checking Out

Labor Day weekend is officially over but, luckily for us, there are plenty of holiday sales you can still shop. Most retailers have extended sales for at least one day through midnight tonight if not through next week, so you have more than enough time to get in on major discounts on everything from home decor to mattresses.

Here are the extended Labor Day sales you can still shop:

Furniture and Decor

Armadillo: Take up to 60% off.

Burrow: Score up to $700 off with code ​LDW21​ until September 12.

Castlery: Take $100 off every $1,500 spent sitewide through September 12.

The Container Store: Save up to 25% on all Elfa products from September 3 through October 17.

Coop Home Goods: Score 10% off with code ​LABOROFLOVE​ through September 9.

Eleven Six: Take an extra 25% off through September 7 with code ​ENDSUMMERLOVE25​.

Floyd: Use code ​LABORDAY21​ for up to $375 off through September 7.

Industry West: Take 20% off sitewide with code ​LABORDAY​ plus an additional 5% off quick ship items.

Interior Define: Get 15% off everything through September 7.

Kaiyo: Get 15% off orders $2,500 or more with code ​LABOR21​ through September 7.

Kohler: Take 25% off sitewide and 30-50% off select items through September 7.

Lightology: Select brands and products are on sale with up to 25% off.

L'or de Seraphine: Take 20% off sitewide through September 7.

Lulu and Georgia: Save 20% sitewide with code ​LABORDAY20​ through September 7.

Macy's: Score up to 65% off furniture, mattresses, and rugs until September 19.

Moon Pod: Get 25% off Moon Pod's entire suite of zero-gravity relaxation products.

Outer: Get a free Lettuce Grow Farmstand ($559 value) with all purchases over $3,500 with code ​FARMSTAND​.

Overstock: Save 70% on thousands of items and get free shipping on everything.

Pom Pom at Home: Get 20% off sitewide from September 3 through September 9.

Pottery Barn: Get up to 70% off thousands of items and an extra 20% off clearance with code ​LABORDAY.​

Ring: Save up to 20% on cameras and alarm kits through September 8.

Rifle Paper Co.: Receive 25% off sitewide (excluding wallpaper and swimwear) with code ​LABORDAY​, through September 7.

Rugs Direct: Save up to 80% from September 3 through September 13. Be on the lookout, because new deals will be added daily.

Sabai: Through September 6, customers get two free pillows with the purchase of the Essential Sofa, Essential Sectional, or Essential Loveseat. Sabai will also offer 25% off pillows for returning customers.

Semihomemade: Now through September 10, take 20% off sitewide.

The Sill: Take 15% off your purchase with exclusive code ​HUNKER15​, plus get 15% off your first 3 months of a Classic or Pet-Friendly Subscription through September 6.

Stuga: For a limited time, enjoy 5% off all floors with code ​HAPPYHOME.​

SunHaven: Take up to 20% off the Kensington, Cromwell, and Decor Kits through September 7.

Walmart: Save big across every category.

West Elm: Score up to 70% off.

Kitchen and Cleaning

BBQGuys: Save up to 50% starting August 17.

Cleancult: Get 25% off any purchase sitewide with code ​LABORDAY25​ until September 7.

Dyson: Save up to $100 and get free shipping through September 11.

Haand: Get 10% off orders of $100 or more, 15% off orders of $250 or more, and 20% off orders of $500 or more, through September 7.

Z Grills: Take up to $140 off pellet grills and accessories until September 11.

Mattresses and Bedding

Airweave: Take $100 off mattresses and toppers with code ​STAYCOOL100​ from now until September 30.

Allswell: Save up to 25% sitewide (15% on mattresses and 25% on everything else) with code ​LABORDAY2021​ until September 8.

Beautyrest: Take up to $300 off mattresses and $400 off bases through September 13.

Brooklinen: Save 15% sitewide through September 8 (ending at 11:59pm EST).

Buffy: Score $50 off all orders $300 and up with code ​SHORETHING​ through September 7.

Casper: Take 15% off all Wave, Nova, and Original Mattresses, 15% off all pillows and sheets, and 10% off everything else with code ​SLEEP21​. Take 25% off upgrade bundles with code ​SLEEP21-BUNDLE​ until September 13.

Eight Sleep: Enjoy $150 off the Pod Mattress, $75 off the Pod Cover, and 20% off accessories with Pod or Cover purchase through September 12.

Layla Sleep: Take up to $950 off bundles and $200 off mattresses plus two free memory foam pillows. Enjoy additional sleep accessory sales, including $50 off bamboo sheets and $60 off the weighted blanket.

Magic Linen: Take 15% off entire site with the code ​LBR15​, when you spend at least $250. Plus, enjoy their Last Chance Summer Sale.

Mattress Firm: Take up to 50% off sitewide through September 7.

My Green Mattress: Save up to $225 on certified organic mattresses through September 7.

Nest Bedding: Get up to $300 off select mattresses and 10% off all bedding, furniture, and accessories through September 30.

Nolah: Get up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows.

Pillow Cube: Buy two Pillow Cube Pros and get two Ice Cube Cooling Covers for $200 until September 8.

Raymour & Flanigan: Take 10%-15% off everything. Score even more off certain inventory, including up to $700 off select mattresses and sets.

Serta: Save up to $1,000 on iComfort Mattress and iComfort Hybrid Mattress through September 13.

Simmons: Take 10% off sitewide through September 13.

Sit 'n Sleep: Get 50% off select mattresses until September 12.

Slumber Cloud: Score up to 30% off, plus orders $300 and up get a free gift through September 7.

Yana Sleep: Use exclusive code ​HUNKER20​ for 20% off through September 15.

Food and Drink

Little Spoon: Use code ​LABORDAYBLENDS​ for up to $50 off Babyblends, and code ​LABORDAYPLATES​ for up to $40 off Plates through September 8.

RealEats: Take 25% off all meal plans with code ​GETREAL25​ until September 30.

Umamicart: Umamicart will donate two pounds of food for every order over $59 through September 12. From September 3 to September 6, Umamicart will double this and donate four pounds of food.

VYBES: Use code ​TRYVYBES​ and receive 20% off your entire order through September 10.

Lifestyle and Wellness

Artifact Uprising: Take 15% off sitewide with code ​LABORDAY15​ through September 7.

Bedfellow: Get 20% off sitewide with code ​LABORDAY20​ through September 7.

Blue Kazoo: Get 15% off sitewide with code ​PUZZLED​ through September 15.

The Bouqs: Save $15 on your order with code ​WOWZA.​

Bragg: Score 15% off sitewide through September 9.

Chewy: Through September 7, take up to 50% off, and spend $50 on select products and receive a $25 gift card.

Elechomes: Save 20% on their most popular humidifiers and air purifiers: the SH8830 Humidifier, SH8820 Humidifier, and OX300 Air Purifier through September 10 with code ​ELECHOMES​.

Funboy: Score up to 20% off sitewide.

FITISH: Take up to 30% off sitewide through September 7.

Harry Barker: Save 20% sitewide with code ​HAPPYLDW20​ through September 7.

Holly & Tanager: Through September 7, use code ​LDW2021​ for 15% off orders of $150 or more and 20% off orders of $300 or more.

Jack Wolfskin: Use code ​TAKE20​ at checkout to score 20% off sitewide (sale can be applied on top of already discounted items) plus free shipping through September 7.

J.R. Watkins: Save 25% sitewide until September 7.

LensDirect: Get 30% off eyewear, lens replacement, and sunglasses with free shipping on orders over $49 using code ​LABORDAY30​. Take 20% off for contact lenses with free shipping on orders over $49 using code ​LABORDAY20​, all through September 8.

Liweli: Score 20% off sitewide with promo code ​LDWTWENTY​ through September 7.

Maisonette: Take up to 40% off plus an extra 10% off sale items with code ​FUN10​ through September 7.

Molekule: Save up to $225 through September 8.

Monos: Unlock up to 30% off on existing markdowns and 10% off sitewide with the code ​LD2021.​

Native: Take 20% off minimum purchases of $30 on their Summer Seasonal Road Trip Collection, Limited Edition Rosé scent (including deodorant, body wash, SPF), and new Sunscreen, through September 6.

Outdoor Products: Save 25% sitewide until September 30.

Papier: Receive free shipping on orders over $75 through September 12.

Pink Moon: Take up to 30% off select products through September 30.

Rendall Co.: Take 30% off sitewide through September 7.

Satechi: Get 15% off sitewide with code ​LDW15​, plus two times loyalty points if you're a loyal customer.

Wildling: Use code ​LABORDAY​ for 10% off gift sets including the Empress Collection, Aura Collection, and the Empress Tool Duo.

Yoga Club: Receive $20 off with code ​LABOR21​ through September 11.