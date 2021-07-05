The Deals Aren’t Over Yet — Here Are the Extended 4th of July Sales You Can Still Shop

Just because the Fourth of July has officially passed doesn't mean the sales have. There's still time to shop some of the best deals of the summer but act fast — many extended Fourth of July sales are only running until July 5. Whether you're looking for deep discounts on rugs or a new cozy mattress, you can still cash in on those holiday savings.

Check out the best extended Fourth of July sales you can still shop, below.

Furniture and Decor

Artifact Uprising: Take 10% off prints, frames, photo books, and more from now through July 5 with code ​4THOFJULY​.

Ashley Furniture: Score up to 30% off select items plus an additional 10% with code ​FIREWORK10​.

Boutique Rugs: Score 60% off sitewide until July 9 with code ​4TH60​.

Castlery: Get up to 30% off select furniture styles until July 11.

The Container Store: Save up to 25% on three or more Elfa Solutions and get 25% off the rest of your order.

Dormify: Take 25% off your order when you spend $200 or more or save 20% sitewide (no minimum) until July 5.

Haand: Take 15% off handmade, modern ceramics until July 5.

Lightology: From now until July 31, save up to 25% on select brands and products.

Macy's: Get an extra 20% off with code ​FOURTH​ until July 5.

Modsy: Save up to 30% on furniture and home decor until July 5.

MoMA Design Store: Get up to 70% off home, kitchen and dining, art prints, and more with code ​SUMMER20​ through July 6.

Overstock: Score up to 70% off thousands of items and get free shipping on everything.

Outer: Makeover your outdoor space and save up to $1,000 on select outdoor furniture and accessories.

Shabby Chic: From now until July 5, get 25% off sale items with code ​EXTRA25​.

Urban Outfitters: Save up to 40% on sale items until July 5.

Vitruvi: From now until July 11, get 20% off sitewide, including Vitruvi's bestsellers like the Stone Diffuser, Move Diffuser, and Stay Diffuser.

Food, Kitchen, and Cleaning

Cleancult: Save 30% on your purchase with code ​JULY30​ until July 11.

Goldbelly: New customers get $15 off orders of $50 or more with code ​GETINMYBELLY​.

Green Chef: Take $100 off the meal delivery kit and get free shipping on four boxes until July 5.

Sips By: From now until July 5, get $5 off your first box with code ​FIREWORKS​ and get 20% off full sized tea when you spend at least $10 with code ​JULYTEA​.

Umamicart: Save 20% on Umamicart's Summer Grilling Essentials Kit until July 5.

Mattress and Bedding

Bear: Take 25% off sitewide and get two free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase with code ​CHILL​ until July 13.

Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on the Beautyrest Black mattress and receive a gift card of up to $100 at Hotels.com when you buy a Beautyrest Harmony mattress until July 12.

Brooklinen: From now until July 7, get 15% off sitewide (not including Last Call and Spaces partner products).

Brooklyn Bedding: Enjoy 25% off sitewide with code ​INDEPENDENCE25​ through July 6. Military and first responders can get 30% off sitewide.

Casper: Save up to 30% on mattress bundles, 15% on mattresses, pillows, and sheets, and 10% on everything else until July 5.

CBD Pillow: Take 10% off CBD pillows and get free shipping until July 7.

Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on mattresses and get free pillows and sheets until July 12.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off bedding, sheets, rugs, and decor until July 5.

My Sheets Rock: Take 15% off bamboo sheets with code ​SUMMER​ until July 5.

Nest Bedding: From now until July 12, save 20% on select mattresses and 10% on all other products.

Pom Pom at Home: Get 20% off sitewide with code ​SUMMER20​ until July 7.

PlushBeds: Save $1,200 off all bedroom mattresses and get a free luxury sheet set and get 20% off toppers, pillows, and bedding until July 5.

RV Mattress: Enjoy 25% off sitewide with code ​INDEPENDENCE25​ until July 6.

Saatva: Save $200 on your mattress purchase of $985 or more until July 12.

Simmons: Save 10% sitewide until July 5.

TEMPUR-Pedic: Save $500 on the TEMPUR-Breeze mattress until July 12.

Tuft & Needle: Enjoy up to 20% off sitewide until July 12.

Lifestyle

Biolite: Save up to 20% off sitewide until July 5.

Bloomscape: Get any small plant free when you buy an extra large plant until July 6.

Jack Wolfskin: Save 25% sitewide — including sale items — with code ​SUMMER25​ until July 6.

Liweli: Enjoy 20% off all CBD drink mixes until August 1 with code ​SUMMER20.​

Nathan Sports: From now until July 5, take 15% off all hydration handhelds.

Rifle Paper Co.: Take 25% off your purchase of $50 or more with code ​BLOOM25​ until July 6.