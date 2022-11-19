Etsy’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back for Black Friday — Here’s What to Buy

Of all the early Black Friday deals to shop, Etsy's Cyber Week Sales Event is one you don't want to miss, especially if you're looking for unique gifts.

From Saturday, November 19 to 30, you can score up to 60% off handcrafted goods from hundreds of small businesses. During the sale, you can find everything from hosting essentials to gift-worthy finds, including ceramics, wall hangings, seasonal decor, and more.

Scroll through for our favorite discounted home finds you can shop now.

Our Top Picks From Etsy's Cyber Week Sale

1. The Little Avocado Checkered Mini Juniper/Macrame Wall Hanging, $68 $54.40

2. Jake Thomas Parker Art Wavy Incense Holder, $18.68 $14.95

3. Interlude Candles Jasmine Scented Candle, $37.37 $29.90

4. Untitled Co. Design Southern Yellow Pine End Grain Cutting Board, starting at $143 $114.40

5. Epalladio Ceramics Ceramic Plates (set of 2), $80.22 $64.17

6. Fabrique Deco Wood Candlestick Candle Holders (set of 2), starting at $82.22 $65.77

7. The Craft Society UK Pottery Date Night Box for Two, starting at $105.88 $84.70

8. Wool Art Design Chunky Knit Blanket, $59.62 $41.73

9. Untitled Co. Design Geometric Tapered Candlestick Holder, $25 $20

10. Paper and Clay Studio Ceramic Bookends, $180 $144

