Walmart's Deals for Days Event Is Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money

By Erin Lassner October 6, 2022
It's hard to avoid the tremendous buzz surrounding Amazon's second prime day of the year, but did you know Walmart's yearly sales event is rapidly approaching, too? For four days — from October 10 to 13 — the mega-retailer is hosting Deals for Days, an epic opportunity to save big ahead of the holiday gifting season. With thousands of discounted items across all categories, you seriously won't want to miss this chance to stock up on the biggest name-brand products.

The best part? There are tons of early deals running ahead of October 10. Here are the ones you simply cannot miss.

1. Shark ION Robot Vacuum, $249.99 $139

2. Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $99 $59

3. Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multicooker, $216.41 $125

4. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Multi-Surface Upright Vacuum, $199 $98

5. Elm & Oak Nathaniel Sofa, $600 $335

6. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker, $159 $114

7. DHP Kane Kitchen Cart, $193.99 $119.99

8. Oral-B Smart 5500 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, $119.97 $59.99

9. Beautiful 11-Inch Stir Fry, $34.97 $12.88

10. Hillsdale Goshen Lane Barn Door TV Stand, $440 $200

