Walmart's Deals for Days Event Is Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money

It's hard to avoid the tremendous buzz surrounding Amazon's second prime day of the year, but did you know Walmart's yearly sales event is rapidly approaching, too? For four days — from October 10 to 13 — the mega-retailer is hosting Deals for Days, an epic opportunity to save big ahead of the holiday gifting season. With thousands of discounted items across all categories, you seriously won't want to miss this chance to stock up on the biggest name-brand products.