It’s Official: Amazon Is Having a Surprise Prime Day This October

After weeks of fall Prime Day rumors, Amazon has officially confirmed that the epic two-day sales event is back and better than ever this October — just in time for the holidays.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The second Prime Day — aka the Prime Early Access Sale — will kick off on Tuesday, October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT and run through October 12. Shoppers can expect thousands upon thousands of deals across every category, including gifts, electronics, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and more.

And to make shopping even easier, Amazon will debut its first-ever Top 100 list showcasing the most popular products of the season ahead of the major sale. According to Amazon, you'll find a curated collection of picks from best-selling brands like KitchenAid, iRobot, and Samsung, to name a few.

Advertisement

In the meantime, we suggest creating your shopping lists now, as there's never been a better time to get ahead of the holiday shopping season. Stay tuned for even more info on the Prime Early Access Sale and check out some early deals you can shop now, below.

The Best Prime Early Access Deals to Shop Now

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement