Amazon Is Having a Surprise Prime Day This Fall — Here's What You Need to Know

Image Credit: Melissa Ross/Moment/GettyImages See More Photos

Rumor has it, Prime Day is getting a round two in October. According to Business Insider — who acquired access to Amazon's leaked internal documents — the surprise sale is titled the Prime Early Access Sale and is anticipated to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year. And while it's pretty much set in stone at this point, the October sale has yet to be confirmed by the team at Amazon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To help prepare for what's to come, we compiled a bit of basic Prime Day information as well as some insights we have from Prime Days past.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a two-day sales event that Amazon hosts every year. During the sale, you can find discounts on over 2 million items across virtually every category, including lightning deals with a limited amount of discounts offered. Throughout the sale, you can find major deals on everything from the biggest kitchen brands to top-rated smart home devices.

Advertisement

What to Buy During Amazon Prime Day

It's almost impossible to sift through the millions of deals that Amazon has to offer during Prime Day, so going in with a game plan is crucial to getting the most out of the mega sale. According to RetailMeNot, the best things to buy during Prime Day are home decor, apparel, cleaning supplies, kitchen appliances, electronics, and back-to-school items.

Advertisement

It's important to note: With Prime Day comes tons of competing sales from other big-name retailers. It's a win-win! We will certainly keep you posted as any new information comes in.

A Few Favorites That Are Currently on Sale

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out our full roundup of Amazon's best deals and click on the articles below to see everything that was on sale during last month's Prime Day.