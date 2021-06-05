Amazon Prime Day Is the Best Time to Buy These 4 Items

Ever since the announcement of an early Amazon Prime Day, we've been keeping tabs on our favorite home items, from furniture to potential holiday gifts. Amazon tends to keep Prime Day deals under wraps until the day of, but thanks to RetailMeNot, we have the inside scoop on what might be the best items to keep an eye on.

Check out the top categories to shop for during Amazon Prime Day 2021 below.

Back to School

According to RetailMeNot, it's expected that 92% of shoppers are likely to use Prime Day to stock up on back-to-school items even earlier than usual. It's the perfect time to score deals on not only your average school supplies but also high-tech gear.

Kitchen Appliances

It's expected that 32% of shoppers will be on the lookout for deals on kitchen gadgets. Historically, these Prime Day sales include fan-fave brands like KitchenAid, FOTILE, Instant Pot, and more.

Home Decor

Is it ever really a bad time to buy home decor? RetailMeNot predicts that 30% of people will use the shopping event to refresh their homes, whether it's a new statement mirror or cozy area rug.

Smart Home

Lastly, 30% of shoppers are planning on saving on smart home products. "This Prime Day, we can safely assume that the best deals are really going to be on some of those Amazon-branded products," Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, says. "Think Amazon basics — Alexa, Echo, anything that the brand manufactures and produces themselves."