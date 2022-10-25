Way Day Is the Best Time to Buy These 5 Items

For the first time ever, Wayfair is hosting a second Way Day of the year from October 26 to 27 and we're more than ready to take on another round of epic home deals. With thousands of items up to 80% off, it's best to put together a wishlist beforehand so you don't get overwhelmed. If you want to nail down your shopping game plan ahead of time, we're here with RetailMeNot Shopping Expert Kristin McGrath on the best items to buy during Way Day 2022.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

What to Shop During Wayfair's Way Day 2022

1. Decor

Way Day is the perfect time to upgrade smaller home accents. According to McGrath, Wayfair has a track record of running area rug deals during its sales holding true this Way Day with up to 60% off its collection.

Advertisement

2. Holiday Gifts

"This sale is a great opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping," McGrath says. "Giftable items like air fryers, blenders, and small home decor items are going to be up to 50% off, according to the sale's preview page. That's typically what we'd expect around Black Friday, too, so it might make sense to shop early."

Advertisement

3. Seasonal Items

If you want to save on seasonal home decor, now's the time to buy it. Whether it's for fall, Christmas, or Halloween, you can expect seasonal decor discounts up to 50% off.

Advertisement

4. Mattresses

"Mattresses are another category to keep an eye on," McGrath says. "Wayfair will offer up 50% off mattresses, which can amount to significant savings, as mattresses are a big-ticket item."

Advertisement

5. Furniture

In the market for a new sofa, bed, or maybe a dining table? This Way Day, you can score up to 55% off furniture from holiday hosting essentials to living room pieces.