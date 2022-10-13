Hot Off the Press: Wayfair Is Hosting a Surprise Way Day in October

Hot off the press! Wayfair is hitting us with round two of its biggest sale of the year: Way Day. This two-day event is highly anticipated year after year for its deep discounts of up to 80% off. And for the first time ever in 2022, it's happening ‌biannually‌. Here are all the details we know about the fast-approaching October 26 and 27 shopping holiday.

Similar to Amazon's second Prime Day of the year, the October Way Day is intended to kick off the holiday season with the most epic savings. With prices starting as low as $9.99, you can expect discounts across all categories, from kitchenware to major appliances and everything in between.

The best part of it all? You don't even have to wait until the end of October to start shopping. Whether you're getting your home ready for the season or knocking out your gift shopping ahead of time, keep scrolling for the biggest early deals to shop today.

