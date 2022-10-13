Hot Off the Press: Wayfair Is Hosting a Surprise Way Day in October

By Erin Lassner October 13, 2022
Hot off the press! Wayfair is hitting us with round two of its biggest sale of the year: Way Day. This two-day event is highly anticipated year after year for its deep discounts of up to 80% off. And for the first time ever in 2022, it's happening ‌biannually‌. Here are all the details we know about the fast-approaching October 26 and 27 shopping holiday.

Similar to Amazon's second Prime Day of the year, the October Way Day is intended to kick off the holiday season with the most epic savings. With prices starting as low as $9.99, you can expect discounts across all categories, from kitchenware to major appliances and everything in between.

The best part of it all? You don't even have to wait until the end of October to start shopping. Whether you're getting your home ready for the season or knocking out your gift shopping ahead of time, keep scrolling for the biggest early deals to shop today.

1. Wayfair Basics Bed-in-a-Bag 8-Piece Set, $51.80 $33.99

2. Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, $340 $119.95

3. Etta Avenue Allyson Square Pillow Cover & Insert, $59 $31.99

4. Spode Christmas Tree Flutes (set of 4), $80 $37

5. Mistana Arbyrd Upholstered Armchair, $377 $204.99

6. KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $449 $349

7. Rebrilliant Gardner Freestanding Bamboo Bath Caddy, $69.99 $38.01

8. Millwood Pines Bellicent Handmade Wood Decorative Bowl, $52.15 $35.99

9. Tucker Murphy Pet Heisler Dog Sofa, $169.99 $95.55

10. GoWISE USA 5.5-Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, $198 $84.99

Advertisement

