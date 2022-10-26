It's Way Day, Wayfair's Biggest Sale of the Year! Here Are Our Top 25 Finds

By Pauline Lacsamana October 26, 2022
In case you missed it, Wayfair's biggest sale Way Day is back for the second time this year and it's the perfect time to upgrade your home ahead of the holidays with Black Friday-worthy prices. From Wednesday, October 26 to Thursday, October 27, you can score up to 80% off almost every category. Check out the best deals to shop and our top picks to make the most of Way Day 2022.

What are the best Way Day deals in October 2022?

With thousands of discounted home essentials during the 48-hour sale, it can be easy to get lost in the mix. But to help you shop efficiently, we sorted through the site to find the best deals to shop below.

Our Top Picks

1. Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum, $499.99 $339.99

2. Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set (Queen), $119 $18.61

3. All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan With Lid, $239.99 $99.99

4. Willa Arlo Interiors Shurtz 67" Upholstered Loveseat, $2,400 $949.99

5. Mistana Arbyrd Upholstered Armchair, $377 $166.99

6. Elegant Lighting 40" Single Bathroom Vanity Set, $2,840 $669.99

7. Mercer41 Ciceklic Upholstered Bed (Queen), $1,365 $543.05

8. Rachael Ray Cucina Stoneware Dinnerware (set of 16), $160 $49.99

9. Sand & Stable Adena Rocking Chair With Rattan Arms, $699 $274.99

10. Henckels Forged Accent 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $400 $124.99

11. Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Caribbean Signature Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven With Lid, $499.19 $389.95

12. Steelside Isenhour Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree, $484.99 $299.99

13. Latitude Run Deshaune Upholstered Swivel Barrel Chair, $604.80 $349.99

14. All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pan Set, $109.98 $69.99

15. Arsuite Down Alternative Plush Support Pillow (set of 2), $127.99 $61.99

16. Armarkat 54" Premium Real Wood Scots Pine Cat Tree, $245 $127.53

17. Tucker Murphy Pet Baran Dog Sofa, $229.99 $129.99

18. Lark Manor Anthonyson Square Cotton Pillow Cover, $75 $21.99

19. Three Posts Lasalle Extendable Dining Table, $999.99 $490

20. Etta Avenue Teen Milo Upholstered Bed (Queen), $1,299.98 $306.18

21. Alwyn 10" Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $1,710.99 $469.99

22. Ebern Designs Trason Shelving Unit, $128.99 $80.99

23. Wayfair Basics Boyland 4-Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $67.99 $26.93

24. AllModern Walker Checkered Charcoal/Cream Plush Shag Area Rug (5'3" x 7'), $324 $160

25. Towle Silversmiths Wave Stainless Steel Flatware (set of 20), $173.99 $49.99

