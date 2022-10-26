It's Way Day, Wayfair's Biggest Sale of the Year! Here Are Our Top 25 Finds

In case you missed it, Wayfair's biggest sale Way Day is back for the second time this year and it's the perfect time to upgrade your home ahead of the holidays with Black Friday-worthy prices. From Wednesday, October 26 to Thursday, October 27, you can score up to 80% off almost every category. Check out the best deals to shop and our top picks to make the most of Way Day 2022.
What are the best Way Day deals in October 2022?
With thousands of discounted home essentials during the 48-hour sale, it can be easy to get lost in the mix. But to help you shop efficiently, we sorted through the site to find the best deals to shop below.
- Up to 80% off area rugs
- Up to 70% off bedding, mattresses, and lighting
- Up to 65% off bathroom upgrades, including bathtubs and faucets
- Up to 65% off furniture for entertaining, entryways, living rooms, bedrooms, kitchen and dining, and more
- Up to 60% off nursery decor and furniture
- Up to 50% off major appliances, small appliances, and kitchen upgrades
- Up to 50% off pet furniture, accessories, and decor
- Up to 65% off cookware and bakeware and tabletop essentials