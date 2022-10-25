20 High-Design Wayfair Finds for the Dreamiest Holiday Home

By Erin Lassner October 25, 2022
'Tis not just the season for holiday decorating ... 'tis the season for elevated, sophisticated, and on-trend holiday decorating. Whether you're preparing to host a big crew of family and friends or looking forward to hunkering down with a fuzzy blanket and a steaming cup of cocoa, your surroundings will undoubtedly set the scene for a cozy season with a healthy amount of holiday cheer. It's time to get your home in tip-top shape with these high-design gems we've curated from Wayfair's inventory.

1. The Holiday Aisle Christmas Stockings (set of 4), $51.99

Burlap and thick quilted fabric will instantly add a rustic feel to your holiday mantel.

2. AllModern Glass Tabletop Candlesticks (set of 3), $56.99

Add a sleek and modern touch with these contemporary glass candle holders.

3. Charlton Home Sagunto Cashmere Throw, $124.99

Where else will you find an 100% cashmere blanket for $125?

4. La Jolie Muse Balsam Fir & Cedarwood Scented Jar Candle, $34.99

This glass-enclosed candle looks just as good as it smells.

5. Godinger Silver Art Co Jax Drinking Glasses (set of 4), $28.99

Spruce up your drinking glasses this holiday season.

6. Spode Christmas Tree Stemless Wine Glasses (set of 4), $39.95

And while you're at it, might as well invest in some seasonal wine glasses.

7. Three Posts Faux Berry Wreath, $76.99

We love a little monochromatic wreath moment.

8. Greyleigh Reindeer Napkin Rings (set of 4), $38.99

These napkin rings are every bit as adorable as they are sophisticated.

9. Primrue Eucalyptus Branch, $46.99

This California grown baby eucalyptus bunch is preserved for eternal beauty and lasting fragrance.

10. Sand & Stable Noriega Glass Table Vase, $81.99

Infuse this green glass vase into your decor year-round.

11. Gracie Oaks Veatch Glass Table Vases (set of 6), $53.99

Break up the eucalyptus bunch and place single branches in these apothecary-inspired jars throughout your home.

12. Dakota Fields Cinda Rural Wooden Beads Rope Ornament Pendant, $21.99

The perfect addition to your holiday table's centerpiece.

13. La Jolie Muse Tulip Holiday Cedarwood Fir & Cinnamon Pumpkin Jar Candles (set of 2), $23.07

You can never have enough holiday-inspired candles, especially when the packaging is this pretty.

14. Gracie Oaks Leonidas Rectangular Plaid Christmas Table Runner, $11.99

A subtle checkered moment is a must.

15. Labarre Cotton Square Napkins (set of 4), $37.50

Double down with these stitched cotton napkins.

16. Willa Arlo Interiors Metal Tabletop Candelabra (set of 6), $165.99

Just when you start questioning if these are too pricey, everyone in the review section will assure you they're 100% worth the cost.

17. Style Me Pretty Iron Candelabra, $39.99

If you aren't looking to spend, this iron candelabra is a perfect pick.

18. Hashtag Home Estela Unscented Taper Candles (set of 12), $20.58

Select from 20 different wax hues.

19. Steelside 70-Inch Garland, $31.99

Whether wrapped around your tree or strung across your mantel, this wooden garland is a coastal holiday must-have.

20. Sand & Stable Faux Twig Wreath, $67.99

A neutral wreath is always a good idea.

