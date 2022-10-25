20 High-Design Wayfair Finds for the Dreamiest Holiday Home

'Tis not just the season for holiday decorating ... 'tis the season for elevated, sophisticated, and on-trend holiday decorating. Whether you're preparing to host a big crew of family and friends or looking forward to hunkering down with a fuzzy blanket and a steaming cup of cocoa, your surroundings will undoubtedly set the scene for a cozy season with a healthy amount of holiday cheer. It's time to get your home in tip-top shape with these high-design gems we've curated from Wayfair's inventory.

Burlap and thick quilted fabric will instantly add a rustic feel to your holiday mantel.

Add a sleek and modern touch with these contemporary glass candle holders.

Where else will you find an 100% cashmere blanket for $125?

This glass-enclosed candle looks just as good as it smells.

Spruce up your drinking glasses this holiday season.

And while you're at it, might as well invest in some seasonal wine glasses.

We love a little monochromatic wreath moment.

These napkin rings are every bit as adorable as they are sophisticated.

This California grown baby eucalyptus bunch is preserved for eternal beauty and lasting fragrance.

Infuse this green glass vase into your decor year-round.

Break up the eucalyptus bunch and place single branches in these apothecary-inspired jars throughout your home.

The perfect addition to your holiday table's centerpiece.

You can never have enough holiday-inspired candles, especially when the packaging is this pretty.

A subtle checkered moment is a must.

Double down with these stitched cotton napkins.

Just when you start questioning if these are too pricey, everyone in the review section will assure you they're 100% worth the cost.

If you aren't looking to spend, this iron candelabra is a perfect pick.

Select from 20 different wax hues.

Whether wrapped around your tree or strung across your mantel, this wooden garland is a coastal holiday must-have.

A neutral wreath is always a good idea.