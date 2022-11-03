25 High-Design Walmart Finds to Instantly Elevate Your Holiday Home

By Erin Lassner November 3, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Nothing brings us more joy than scouring Walmart's endless inventory for the most high-end, on-trend homeware. We're talking about the diamonds in the rough that you simply wouldn't guess are actually affordable. And with seasonal decor at the front of all our minds, we figured it's time to curate a roundup dedicated exclusively to the holiday home. From tablescape essentials to cozy living room accessories, here are 25 high-design holiday finds from the one and only Supercenter.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Whole Housewares Colored Vintage Goblets (set of 6), $42.99

See More Photos

The sage green hue is very of-the-moment yet totally timeless.

Advertisement

2. Whole Housewares Colored Pressed Pattern Glass Goblets (set of 6), $47.99

See More Photos

Mix and match with this deep red set of goblets.

Advertisement

3. Contemporary Home Living Cotton Ribbed Table Runner, $19.11

See More Photos

You'll reach for this black and white table runner for any and all dinner parties.

Advertisement

4. Craft & Kin Smokey Scented Aromatherapy Soy Wax Candle, $17.99

See More Photos

The all-black packaging on this candle is quite sleek and modern. Select from four woodsy scents: Fireside, Lavendar & Woods, Pine & Clove, and Smoke & Vanilla.

Advertisement

5. Craft & Kin Craft & Kin Premium Long Decorative Matches, $15.99

See More Photos

Refill this adorable glass apothecary jar each time you run out of matches.

Advertisement

6. Nuptio Round Glass Tealight Candle Holders (set of 12), $21.98

See More Photos

The possibilities are endless when it comes to these glass globes. Sprinkle them around the house, add them to your holiday tablescape, or hang them on your tree with the included jute twine.

Advertisement

7. Nuptio Glass Bud Vases (set of 10), $37.98

See More Photos

Place some holiday-inspired foliage in these very special vintage-inspired glass vessels.

Advertisement

8. Wojer Dried Flower Branches (30 count), $14.68

See More Photos

The perfect accompaniment to your bud vases.

9. Natural Design Architecture Lifestyle N Anti-Skid New Zealand Single Pelt Sheepskin Rug, $65

See More Photos

This cozy household accessory is a year-round favorite of ours, especially during the colder months.

10. Joy Mangano Luxury Plaid Cotton and Cashmere Throw, $20

See More Photos

Choose from five plaid-patterned colorways.

11. Brio Trends Natural Beige Hemstitch Table Runner, $22.99

See More Photos

Simple, elegant, and very versatile.

12. Holiday Time Capiz Tree Topper, $11.98

See More Photos

A magical tree topper you'll use year after year.

13. Set Of Three Tall Cast Iron Taper Candle Holders, $79.15

See More Photos

You can't tell us these don't look straight out of a Restoration Hardware catalog.

14. Bolsius Wine Red Taper Candles (set of 10), $17.49

See More Photos

Pour a glass of wine and watch your wine red tapers twinkle.

15. Meidong Linen Rectangle Tablecloth, $22.99

See More Photos

This farmhouse-inspired tablecloth is appropriate for any and every occasion.

16. Holiday Time 9-Foot Artificial Sonoma Cypress Evergreen Christmas Garland, $19.98

See More Photos

This artificial garland looks shockingly realistic.

17. Better Homes & Gardens Faux Tipped Fur Decorative Pillows (set of 2), $24.97

See More Photos

You'll likely have to fight off the rest of your household for dibs on these pillows.

18. Syngar Birch Trees With Warm Yellow LED Lights (set of 3), $109.92

See More Photos

We are all in favor of a non-traditional Christmas tree alternative.

19. Amida Doormat, $21.99

See More Photos

The colors and pattern exude major holiday spirit.

20. Melliful Pre-Lit Tabletop Christmas Tree, $29.99

See More Photos

5/5 stars and 92 reviews? Sold.

21. Nordic Ware Holiday Wreath Bundt Pan, $34.07

See More Photos

Dessert is going to be a showstopper when you score this charming bundt pan.

22. Better Homes & Gardens Soft Cashmere & Amber 2-Wick Candle, $14.87

See More Photos

A warm and wintery candle that isn't overly holiday-ish.

23. ZTOO Wooden Candlestick Holder, $9.09

See More Photos

You can never have enough taper candlestick holders.

24. Holiday Time Natural Wood Bead With Tassel Garland, $6.98

See More Photos

This beaded wreath gives some major Scandi-inspired holiday vibes.

25. CC Christmas Decor Pre-Lit Arctic Spruce Mailbox Swag, $32.29

See More Photos

Spruce up your mailbox with this artificial spruce.

stylish christmas tree collars
Forget Tree Skirts — These Christmas Tree Collars Are Functional and Festive
by Carrie Carrollo
paper ornaments
16 Iconic Modern Christmas Ornaments for the 2022 Holiday Season
by Danelle A. Sandoval
colorful drinking glasses
We’re Calling It: These Will Be the Biggest Gifting Trends for the 2022 Holiday Season
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy