25 High-Design Walmart Finds to Instantly Elevate Your Holiday Home

Nothing brings us more joy than scouring Walmart's endless inventory for the most high-end, on-trend homeware. We're talking about the diamonds in the rough that you simply wouldn't guess are actually affordable. And with seasonal decor at the front of all our minds, we figured it's time to curate a roundup dedicated exclusively to the holiday home. From tablescape essentials to cozy living room accessories, here are 25 high-design holiday finds from the one and only Supercenter.

The sage green hue is very of-the-moment yet totally timeless.

Mix and match with this deep red set of goblets.

You'll reach for this black and white table runner for any and all dinner parties.

The all-black packaging on this candle is quite sleek and modern. Select from four woodsy scents: Fireside, Lavendar & Woods, Pine & Clove, and Smoke & Vanilla.

Refill this adorable glass apothecary jar each time you run out of matches.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to these glass globes. Sprinkle them around the house, add them to your holiday tablescape, or hang them on your tree with the included jute twine.

Place some holiday-inspired foliage in these very special vintage-inspired glass vessels.

The perfect accompaniment to your bud vases.

This cozy household accessory is a year-round favorite of ours, especially during the colder months.

Choose from five plaid-patterned colorways.

Simple, elegant, and very versatile.

A magical tree topper you'll use year after year.

You can't tell us these don't look straight out of a Restoration Hardware catalog.

Pour a glass of wine and watch your wine red tapers twinkle.

This farmhouse-inspired tablecloth is appropriate for any and every occasion.

This artificial garland looks shockingly realistic.

You'll likely have to fight off the rest of your household for dibs on these pillows.

We are all in favor of a non-traditional Christmas tree alternative.

The colors and pattern exude major holiday spirit.

5/5 stars and 92 reviews? Sold.

Dessert is going to be a showstopper when you score this charming bundt pan.

A warm and wintery candle that isn't overly holiday-ish.

You can never have enough taper candlestick holders.

This beaded wreath gives some major Scandi-inspired holiday vibes.

Spruce up your mailbox with this artificial spruce.