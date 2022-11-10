The 11 Best Holiday Decor Finds at HomeGoods

Now that Halloween is firmly behind us, it's time to deck the halls! (Sorry, Thanksgiving, we're just too excited for the holidays.) We're ready to spruce up our home with affordable holiday decor finds and what better place than HomeGoods to find new festive pieces? From wreaths and garlands to throw blankets and hand towels, scroll through for the best holiday decor at HomeGoods.

The Best Holiday Decor at HomeGoods

Bring some natural reds and greens to your front door with this robust berry and pine cone wreath, which comes pre-lit for some extra sparkle.

This festive red and white throw blanket is perfect for cozying up on the couch with a good book.

This wintry evergreen tree sculpture is perfect for vignettes on mantels, end tables, or coffee tables.

It's time to line up the stockings above the fireplace. This soft gray stocking would look perfect in a minimalist, monochromatic holiday decor scheme.

This cheerful Christmas tree sculpture made of felt pom poms has a cozy, handcrafted quality that's perfect for any spot in the home, from bedrooms to living rooms and beyond.

Mantels, windowsills, and banisters are all fair game when it comes to this elegant berry garland.

If you have a more traditional style of decor in your home, this tapestry-style throw pillow is the perfect holiday addition.

These hand towels add a subtle wintry sparkle to your bathroom or kitchen — and you can use them into the new year!

If you plan on hosting any dinner parties during the holiday season, don't forget to use a thematic tablecloth just like this red plaid one.

Build your tablescape around this statement centerpiece, complete with metallic-hued ornaments, evergreen branches, and three candleholders.

For some cheeky fun, use these adorable snowman espresso mugs for your early morning or after-dinner drinks.