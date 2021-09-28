12 Winter Wreaths to Carry You Through the Holiday Season

While we love to hang wreaths every season of the year, it's during the holidays that these verdant rings truly shine. First invented as jewelry in ancient southern Europe, the wreath has evolved into a quintessential Christmas decor piece in America and around the world — and we can see why. With festive branches and a sprinkle of red berries, wreaths spark serious joy. Whether you're looking for lifelike faux greenery that you can keep forever or a gorgeous yet ephemeral fresh arrangement, we've got the holiday wreath for you.

Advertisement

The seeded eucalyptus, safari sunset protea, larkspur, and pepper berries in this fresh wreath are grown in California and then handwoven together for a lush, artisanal look.

If you're trying to "deck the halls with boughs of holly," this faux wreath is for you. The best part? It's made of polyester and foam so you can hang it for Christmases to come.

Nothing beats the refreshing, minty aroma of eucalyptus. Welcome the soothing scent into your home with this leafy, all-green wreath — which is grown in California, too.

Boho vibes abound with this dried fir and pinecone wreath, which features exposed wire at the top and a chic black bow at the bottom.

Advertisement

Trick your holiday guests with this faux pine and eucalyptus wreath that totally passes for the real thing.

For a more neutral home, consider this stylish ring of snowy white berries that are hand-painted by skilled artisans for added realism.

An untraditional shape meets a classic aesthetic on this square bay leaf wreath that's adorned with a tartan ribbon. Plus, the vibrant fragrance is as striking as the look.

This bushy and bright wreath combines live fir branches, fresh juniper, faux pinecones, faux berries, and faux apples for a merry medley of textures.

Advertisement

We like our wreaths how we like our Christmas trees — tricked out in a rainbow of lights. This LED-outfitted variety does the trick.

Mushrooms may be an unexpected wreath motif, but we're charmed by this rustic, woodland-inspired version with exposed natural vines.

Channel the Kardashians' signature all-white Christmas decor with this whimsical wreath made of faux white pampas grass.

Another aromatic, entirely green option, this fresh rosemary wreath is minimal and sleek.