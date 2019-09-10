DIY Tree Ornaments Using Natural Materials

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

This holiday season, we're taking inspiration from nature with these on-trend rustic tree ornaments. With their earthy palettes and unrefined charm, we guarantee these decorations will add warmth and sweet appeal to your Christmas tree. For this easy-to-make project, we opted to use dried orange slices, cinnamon sticks, pine cones, and branches. Who knew that raiding your pantry or backyard could be so rewarding?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Dried Orange Ornaments

Using scissors, cut a small hole approximately 1/2 inch from the top of each orange segment. Thread a piece of jute twine through the hold and then tie the ends together to hang.

To dry your own orange slices, place slices of orange on a baking rack or shelf in a cool oven (around 250 degrees Fahrenheit) for around three hours or until dry to the touch.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Cinnamon Bundles

Take three of four cinnamon sticks and tie them together with ribbon or raffia to secure.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Cut off a small section of the jute twine, and then use a hot glue gun to secure the ends of the twine to the bundle.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

You can slip a fresh tree cutting (or even a piece of rosemary) through the raffia to disguise the glue. These bundles smell great and look so pretty hanging on a tree!

Advertisement

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Pine Cone Ornaments

This is a really simple but effective decoration. We're using plain pine cones, but you can frost them with some snow spray if you'd like a more decorative finish.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Cut off a piece of twine and secure the ends to the pine cone with a dab of hot glue. Done!

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Twig Ornaments

Gather some small branches and twigs and snap off a bunch of 3-inch pieces. Place three pieces into a basic tree shape and secure them together with a small dab of glue.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Snap some smaller pieces of the twigs to create a simple tree trunk shape. Secure into place with the glue gun.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Thread some twine through the top of the tree to hang it.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

You can also make other simple shapes like stars in the same way!

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

All that's left is to adorn your tree with your collection of handmade ornaments.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke