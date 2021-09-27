If you're looking for a cute, easy-to-make Halloween wreath, try this bat design. You can make it in under 30 minutes using our free printable template (which we also used when making this DIY bat branch Halloween centerpiece.) Set aside enough time this weekend to make both projects, then your home will officially be ready for Halloween season.
Things You'll Need
Step 1
Print our free bat shape download onto card stock, and then cut the bat shape out using scissors. For this tutorial, you'll be using the smaller bat shape on the page.
Step 2
Lay the cut shape onto the black foam, and trace around it with a marker. Trace as many bat shapes as you can on the foam, without overlapping the bat shape.
Step 3
Repeat Step 2 over a piece of orange foam, making sure to trace the shape a tiny bit bigger than the actual dimensions of the card stock template. Just eyeball it! This will make the orange bat visible beneath the black bat shape in the next step.
Step 4
Cut the traced bats out of the foam. Then, glue the black bat shape on top of the orange bat shape right in the center. This will allow the orange bat shape to act as an outline around the black bat shape, and make it pop on the wreath form.
Step 5
To finish, add two rhinestone stickers to each black bat shape to give it eyes. Then, use a hot glue gun and hot glue sticks to attach the bats to the wreath form in a random formation as though they're flying through the branches.
Carrie Waller is the writer, stylist and photographer behind the lifestyle and crafting blog, Dream Green DIY, which was founded in March 2011. Her work has been featured by Domino, Better Homes and Gardens, Design*Sponge, HGTV Magazine, Country Living, Rue Daily, Glitter Guide, and Apartment Therapy. Carrie lives in Waynesboro, Virginia, with her husband and their three pets.