Decorate Your Holiday Table With These Mini DIY Wreaths Using Rosemary

By Caroline Burke Updated December 5, 2021
Image Credit: Caroline Burke

There's no better time to create a beautiful table setting than during the holiday season. These mini wreaths not only add a personal touch, but a glorious herbal aroma, too. Read on to see how easy it is to make these festive decorations using fresh rosemary cuttings.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Things You'll Need

Step 1

Take some fine florist wire and bend into a circle. Twist the ends together to secure.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Step 2

To begin, take a sprig of fresh rosemary and twist it around the wire.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Step 3

Repeat with one to two more rosemary sprigs, or until the wire frame is fully covered.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Step 4

Secure any loose ends with extra wire to finish. Repeat the process until you have made enough wreaths for your guests.

Image Credit: Caroline Burke
Image Credit: Caroline Burke

Now, place them upon a napkin in the center of your dinner plates for a festive look.

