Deck the Halls With the 12 Best Holiday Decor Finds at H&M

If you're in the market for festive home decor, make sure H&M gets a spot on your shopping list. Year-round, the beloved fashion retailer stocks an incredible selection of affordable homewares — and their 2022 holiday shop is filled with covetable finds. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 of our favorite pieces, spanning from bedding to tree decorations to tabletop essentials. Prepare to deck the halls of your home with the best holiday decor at H&M.

The Best H&M Holiday Decor

Set the stage for gifts galore with this embroidered linen and cotton-blend Christmas tree skirt.

A little kitsch never hurt anyone — and this baguette-shaped ornament will bake tons of personality into your Christmas tree decor.

Dip a toe into festive homewares with this deep green ruffled duvet cover set that can be used all year long.

This metal candle holder makes a perfect centerpiece for any holiday tablescape. Just light up your favorite taper candles and enjoy.

If you prefer a more subtle take on holiday decor, try this charming house-shaped jar.

Give your kitchen counters a festive update with this porcelain butter dish adorned with a green windowpane pattern.

Dine in holiday style with a linen-blend tablecloth that features thin red stripes atop a natural-toned base.

Thanks to the black and white color palette, these printed napkins are well-suited for any winter meal — during the holiday season and beyond.

Store treats, tinsel, and more in these footed glass bonbonnieres. They're covered in a frosted confetti pattern that looks like falling snow.

Say "cheers" to the season (or the New Year) with these gold-rimmed champagne flutes.

Turn your home into a winter farmhouse with these printed linen covers that zip over any 20-inch square pillow.

This decorative gold-toned holiday mobile features metal cut-out snowflakes — ideal for hanging in a baby's room, or any corner that needs extra sparkle.