Deck the Halls With the 12 Best Holiday Decor Finds at H&M

By Carrie Carrollo October 30, 2022
If you're in the market for festive home decor, make sure H&M gets a spot on your shopping list. Year-round, the beloved fashion retailer stocks an incredible selection of affordable homewares — and their 2022 holiday shop is filled with covetable finds. Ahead, we've rounded up 12 of our favorite pieces, spanning from bedding to tree decorations to tabletop essentials. Prepare to deck the halls of your home with the best holiday decor at H&M.

The Best H&M Holiday Decor

1. Linen-Blend Christmas Tree Skirt, $39.99

Set the stage for gifts galore with this embroidered linen and cotton-blend Christmas tree skirt.

2. Baguette Christmas Ornament, $6.99

A little kitsch never hurt anyone — and this baguette-shaped ornament will bake tons of personality into your Christmas tree decor.

3. Ruffle-Trimmed Duvet Cover Set (King/Queen), $84.99

Dip a toe into festive homewares with this deep green ruffled duvet cover set that can be used all year long.

4. Metal Candle Holder, $49.99

This metal candle holder makes a perfect centerpiece for any holiday tablescape. Just light up your favorite taper candles and enjoy.

5. Stoneware Jar With Lid, $24.99

If you prefer a more subtle take on holiday decor, try this charming house-shaped jar.

6. Porcelain Butter Dish, $14.99

Give your kitchen counters a festive update with this porcelain butter dish adorned with a green windowpane pattern.

7. Striped Linen-Blend Tablecloth, $34.99

Dine in holiday style with a linen-blend tablecloth that features thin red stripes atop a natural-toned base.

8. Patterned Napkins (2-pack), $12.99

Thanks to the black and white color palette, these printed napkins are well-suited for any winter meal — during the holiday season and beyond.

9. Glass Bonbonniere, $29.99

Store treats, tinsel, and more in these footed glass bonbonnieres. They're covered in a frosted confetti pattern that looks like falling snow.

10. Champagne Flute, $9.99

Say "cheers" to the season (or the New Year) with these gold-rimmed champagne flutes.

11. Linen-Blend Cushion Cover, $9.99

Turn your home into a winter farmhouse with these printed linen covers that zip over any 20-inch square pillow.

12. Holiday Mobile, $24.99

This decorative gold-toned holiday mobile features metal cut-out snowflakes — ideal for hanging in a baby's room, or any corner that needs extra sparkle.

