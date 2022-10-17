15 High-Design Scandinavian Tablescape Ideas for the Holidays

By Geraldine Orentas October 17, 2022
Creating a Scandinavian holiday tablescape doesn't have to be overly complicated. Scandi-inspired tablescapes are about minimalistic touches of holiday cheer. You can create a beautiful table setting with simple elements and a few steps. These Scandinavian-inspired items help you get started on your own design.

1. West Elm Scandi Forest Dinnerware (set of 8), $120

The minimalist Scandi-inspired drawings make this dinnerware set perfect for daily use and dinner parties. They're perfect for a cheerful and colorful take on the Scandinavian tablescape.

2. Gather by Anthropologie Streamlined Flatware (set of 5), $32

Elevate your flatware with this modern collection. Versatile, casual, and yet unique enough for parties, this flatware set is perfect for the holiday season and family gatherings alike.

3. CB2 Millye Ivory Serving Bowl, $24.95

This bowl's clean white stoneware design brings unexpected texture to the table. Use it for serving food or as a centerpiece to hold Scandi-inspired decorative accents, like wooden fruits or ceramic trees.

4. Ebern Designs Haowen Round Plastic Platter, $39.18

This serving tray can easily double as a centerpiece base for flowers or other decorative items. The crisp lines and minimalist styles make it versatile during holidays and beyond.

5. Joss & Main Padma Round Wood Tray, $43

This wood tray is the perfect pedestal for displaying desserts and other treats on the table. Sophisticated, rustic, and timeless, this tray can be used as a blank canvas to match whatever festivities you celebrate.

6. West Elm Fluted Acrylic Drinking Glasses (set of 4), $32

Match the Scandinavian theme with these fluted highball drinking glasses. The fluted style features a stackable design that makes it easy to stash once the party's over.

7. Pottery Barn Sayulita Border Fringe Napkins (set of 4), $48

To keep the Scandi-inspired tablescape minimalistic, skip the napkin rings and try a linen napkin with delicate fringes for a subtle touch of texture.

8. Urban Outfitters Lula Taper Candle Holder, $16

These candle holders are a fun and quirky way to infuse your tablescape with some Scandinavian-inspired elements. Mix and match the sizes and colors to create your very own candle centerpiece.

9. CB2 Paz White and Glass Christmas Trees (set of 4), $59.95

For the ultimate holiday cheer, this Christmas tree set perfectly embodies the spirit of Scandinavian style. These can also be moved from the tablescape to the fireplace mantle or entryway table as decor.

10. Crate & Barrel Maxwell Gold Round Easy-Care Holiday Placemat, $9.95

Subtly shaped, these placemats are embossed to look like leather adding a touch of texture to the table. Pair the champagne-hued placemats with napkins and table runners in green hues or sophisticated neutrals for a minimalistic look.

11. One Oak Park Ceramic Vase, $23.95

This ceramic vase is your best option if you're looking for a minimalistic vase to use as a centerpiece. A distinctive nordic-inspired design makes it perfect for adding height and intricacy to your tablescape design.

12. Cuticate dding Nordic Glass Stick, $12.78

Unique, bold, and elegant, these candle holders are an intriguing option to decorate your tablescape for dinner. The brown shade creates a beautiful light that sets an inviting atmosphere, making the room bright and warm.

13. Crate & Barrel Wood Reindeer Holiday Decoration, $29.95

To add holiday cheer, incorporate these wood reindeer in the perfect Scandi-inspired style to your tablescape. Use the table runner and some eucalyptus garlands with lights to integrate the reindeer into the decorations.

14. CB2 Faux Eucalyptus Garland, $59.95

Add a eucalyptus garland across the table if you're looking for a genuinely simplistic and minimalistic tablescape decoration. Add twinkle lights, decorative wood accents, and ornaments to complete the setting.

15. Crate & Barrel Olive Branch Napkin Ring, $3.95

Another subtle touch to elevate your tablescape decorations is these napkin rings. They'll add a Scandi-inspired green hue to your table, making it look sophisticated and warm.

