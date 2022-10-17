15 High-Design Scandinavian Tablescape Ideas for the Holidays

Creating a Scandinavian holiday tablescape doesn't have to be overly complicated. Scandi-inspired tablescapes are about minimalistic touches of holiday cheer. You can create a beautiful table setting with simple elements and a few steps. These Scandinavian-inspired items help you get started on your own design.

The minimalist Scandi-inspired drawings make this dinnerware set perfect for daily use and dinner parties. They're perfect for a cheerful and colorful take on the Scandinavian tablescape.

Elevate your flatware with this modern collection. Versatile, casual, and yet unique enough for parties, this flatware set is perfect for the holiday season and family gatherings alike.

This bowl's clean white stoneware design brings unexpected texture to the table. Use it for serving food or as a centerpiece to hold Scandi-inspired decorative accents, like wooden fruits or ceramic trees.

This serving tray can easily double as a centerpiece base for flowers or other decorative items. The crisp lines and minimalist styles make it versatile during holidays and beyond.

This wood tray is the perfect pedestal for displaying desserts and other treats on the table. Sophisticated, rustic, and timeless, this tray can be used as a blank canvas to match whatever festivities you celebrate.

Match the Scandinavian theme with these fluted highball drinking glasses. The fluted style features a stackable design that makes it easy to stash once the party's over.

To keep the Scandi-inspired tablescape minimalistic, skip the napkin rings and try a linen napkin with delicate fringes for a subtle touch of texture.

These candle holders are a fun and quirky way to infuse your tablescape with some Scandinavian-inspired elements. Mix and match the sizes and colors to create your very own candle centerpiece.

For the ultimate holiday cheer, this Christmas tree set perfectly embodies the spirit of Scandinavian style. These can also be moved from the tablescape to the fireplace mantle or entryway table as decor.

Subtly shaped, these placemats are embossed to look like leather adding a touch of texture to the table. Pair the champagne-hued placemats with napkins and table runners in green hues or sophisticated neutrals for a minimalistic look.

This ceramic vase is your best option if you're looking for a minimalistic vase to use as a centerpiece. A distinctive nordic-inspired design makes it perfect for adding height and intricacy to your tablescape design.

Unique, bold, and elegant, these candle holders are an intriguing option to decorate your tablescape for dinner. The brown shade creates a beautiful light that sets an inviting atmosphere, making the room bright and warm.

To add holiday cheer, incorporate these wood reindeer in the perfect Scandi-inspired style to your tablescape. Use the table runner and some eucalyptus garlands with lights to integrate the reindeer into the decorations.

Add a eucalyptus garland across the table if you're looking for a genuinely simplistic and minimalistic tablescape decoration. Add twinkle lights, decorative wood accents, and ornaments to complete the setting.

Another subtle touch to elevate your tablescape decorations is these napkin rings. They'll add a Scandi-inspired green hue to your table, making it look sophisticated and warm.