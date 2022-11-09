10 High-Design Holiday Finds You Can Score at Walmart

Metallic hues, candy cane stripes, and decorative stockings will always be a part of holiday decor — and for good reason. They feel cozy, celebratory, and unmistakably familiar. But if you're looking for more elevated, design-forward takes on these traditional color schemes and motifs, Walmart has you covered. Ahead, shop our favorite high-design holiday decor from Walmart — all under $60.

The Best High-Design Holiday Decor at Walmart

A little boho, a little coastal grandmother, this seagrass Christmas tree collar is versatile, simple, and ultra-stylish.

For a non-traditional, farmhouse-style take on classic holiday decor, consider this elegant artificial eucalyptus wreath.

To instantly evoke elevated holiday vibes in your tablescape, try metallic gold napkin rings like these. Bonus: this set of eight also comes with coordinating napkins.

Go for the gold by pairing these gilded placemats with the napkin set above, or mix things up by using them in a more eclectic dining room spread.

A little simplicity can go a long way, including on your mantle. These cable knit stockings feel festive yet understated and easily pair with other high-design holiday decor picks.

Wax melt warmers offer a flame-free way to reap the benefits of warm vibes and delicious scents, and this ribbed glass option adds tons of extra style.

Douse your bedroom (or guest room) in the holiday spirit with this luxe red velvet quilt set that features a subtle striped pick stitch design.

Although you can use this white and gold dutch oven year-round, its winter color scheme makes it a prime candidate for counter or tabletop decor.

Red and white stripes are a holiday staple, but this small indoor/outdoor rug offers a new take on the traditional color scheme.

Cozy up to this ivory knit throw pillow like you would your favorite holiday sweater, and then enjoy it all winter long.