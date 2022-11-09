10 High-Design Holiday Finds You Can Score at Walmart

By Carrie Carrollo November 9, 2022
Metallic hues, candy cane stripes, and decorative stockings will always be a part of holiday decor — and for good reason. They feel cozy, celebratory, and unmistakably familiar. But if you're looking for more elevated, design-forward takes on these traditional color schemes and motifs, Walmart has you covered. Ahead, shop our favorite high-design holiday decor from Walmart — all under $60.

The Best High-Design Holiday Decor at Walmart

1. Holiday Time Natural Seagrass Christmas Tree Collar, $23.98

A little boho, a little coastal grandmother, this seagrass Christmas tree collar is versatile, simple, and ultra-stylish.

2. Noble House Dore Eucalyptus Silk Wreath, $23.95

For a non-traditional, farmhouse-style take on classic holiday decor, consider this elegant artificial eucalyptus wreath.

3. Sofia Home 8-Piece Cloth Table Napkins and Napkin Ring Set, $16.96

To instantly evoke elevated holiday vibes in your tablescape, try metallic gold napkin rings like these. Bonus: this set of eight also comes with coordinating napkins.

4. Sofia Home Gold Beaded 15-Inch Round Placemat, $10.98

Go for the gold by pairing these gilded placemats with the napkin set above, or mix things up by using them in a more eclectic dining room spread.

5. Swtroom Cable Knit Christmas Stockings (4-pack), $32.99

A little simplicity can go a long way, including on your mantle. These cable knit stockings feel festive yet understated and easily pair with other high-design holiday decor picks.

6. Better Homes & Gardens Full Size Ribbed Glass Wax Warmer, $19.88

Wax melt warmers offer a flame-free way to reap the benefits of warm vibes and delicious scents, and this ribbed glass option adds tons of extra style.

7. My Texas House Quinn Savvy Red Pick Stitch Velvet 3-Piece Quilt Set (Full/Queen), $59.99

Douse your bedroom (or guest room) in the holiday spirit with this luxe red velvet quilt set that features a subtle striped pick stitch design.

8. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 5-Quart Dutch Oven, $44.97

Although you can use this white and gold dutch oven year-round, its winter color scheme makes it a prime candidate for counter or tabletop decor.

9. My Texas House Woven Red Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Rug (2 by 3 feet), $13.70

Red and white stripes are a holiday staple, but this small indoor/outdoor rug offers a new take on the traditional color scheme.

10. Better Homes & Gardens Sweater Knit Decorative Square Throw Pillow, $15.48

Cozy up to this ivory knit throw pillow like you would your favorite holiday sweater, and then enjoy it all winter long.

