The Best Throw Pillows Under $30 for Every Season

If you love the idea of seasonally updating your living room, but don't want to shell out major cash, we have two words for you: throw pillows. Changing your throw pillows to align your home with the seasons, holidays, and personal color palette preferences offers a comfortable take on seasonal decoration.

Whether you're looking for pillow covers to take your couch from winter to spring or the perfect boho-inspired pillow for a bright summer look, we've found you the best throw pillows under $30. With these 20 pillows, you can update your space season to season without breaking the bank.

Best Spring Pillows Under $30

This vibrant floral pillow features spring-favorite colors and a unique shape. Though listed as a children's pillow, the design is far from strictly youthful and the size is ideal as an addition to a couch.

This Easter, trade-in your pastel eggs for this darling, bunny embroidered pillow from Target. While the design speaks to the season and holiday, it avoids going ​too​ kitsch for Easter-only, meaning it can be left out for the weeks or months following.

A pillow inspired by spring's ability to go from pouring rain to sunny skies, this selection from Urban can add a touch of playfulness to any living room. In addition to the unique design, the tufted top makes it extra cozy to the touch.

This quilt-style pillow from target features some of our favorite spring pastels. The delicate white and yellow flowers aren't too over the top, making it the perfect subtle seasonal piece.

Maybe you're not into subtly and want to welcome spring the only way you know-how — by going all out with fresh flowers, vibrant yellows, and a "Welcome Spring" throw pillow. This select from Amazon features a cute, seasonal design that would look excellent sitting on an entryway bench or chair.

Best Summer Pillows Under $30

This boho-inspired pillow from World Market inspires images of coveted summer golden hours. The bright ivory makes it perfect for the warmer summer months (although it would work well year-round).

Another summer-inspired favorite, this round decorative pillow from Urban Outfitters is outlined with golden tufts to resemble the sun. While "Rust" feels the truest to summer, we think adding any of the four hues to your space would create a unique sunset-inspired look.

For unique, playful pillows, there are few places better to look than Urban Outfitters. This one features a tufted orange peach on a white backdrop. Pair with their strawberry pillow to create a fruit salad-inspired look for your space.

Decorate for Pride this June with this rainbow embellished pillow from World Market. Each stripe of the rainbow features a unique style of tufting for a one-of-a-kind look. The removable pillow insert means that you can use your favorite pillow inside.

While florals can transition you from spring to summer, palm leaves are the perfect way to bring the outside in during those warmest months. This throw from CB2 features white palm leaves on a dark green backdrop, simple colors that keep your eyes focused on the intricate print.

Best Fall Pillows Under $30

For a fall-forward pillow, consider this fall embroidered lumbar pillow from Target's Threshold collection. While seasonal, this pillow is not Halloween-specific, meaning these beautiful pumpkins can take you from October through November.

For something eye-catching this fall, opt for this cotton velvet pillow. Inspired by classic rug prints, this decorative throw pillow uses fall foliage colors — rusty reds and dark oranges — to evoke feelings of autumn.

Match your sweater to your pillow this fall with Target's cable knit throw pillow, available in five colors. This pillow is soft to the touch, built to remind you of your favorite throw blanket or cozy sweater.

This pillow isn't just fall-foliage-inspired; it features an autumnal leaf design. The pattern, an orange, ink-like print of fall leaves, stands out against the cream-white backdrop.

When it comes to fall throw pillows, there are few better places to look than Target's Threshold collection (just see above!), and this plaid option is no exception. This square throw pillow features an orange and cream plaid design and has garnered five stars from every reviewer.

Best Winter Pillows Under $30

The triangular shapes, dark greens, and rusty oranges remind us of Christmas without being overly festive. Two layers of tassels make this throw pillow perfect for the maximalist looking to update their space for winter.

If you're looking for something simple this winter, consider this dark green throw pillow cover from Wayfair. The velvet is elegant and contemporary, while the green color speaks to the season without being holiday-specific.

For something unique and sure to stand out against a solid-colored couch, consider this Persian-rug-inspired throw pillow from Society6. While the design is not Christmas-specific, the central tree gives us Scandinavian holiday vibes.

Transport yourself to a winter wonderland without ever stepping outside with this pillow cover from Etsy seller Farm to Table Creations. This cover features water-colored deer and snow-dusted evergreens.

Go big on Valentine's Day by decorating with this faux fur, heart-shaped pillow from Walmart and its accompanying "LOVE" embellished pillow. This pair is perfect for your annual Galentine's day party, rom-com watch, or just to get you in an XO mood.