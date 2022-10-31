Forget Tree Skirts — These Christmas Tree Collars Are Functional and Festive

By Carrie Carrollo October 31, 2022
Aside from gifting and quality family time, decorating the tree is perhaps one of the most exciting parts of Christmas. But we're here to remind you that fun ornaments and glimmering, star-shaped toppers aren't the only ways to dress up your tree. And while a tree skirt might initially come to mind, allow us to suggest something slightly more functional: a tree ‌collar‌.

Thanks to their upright shape and structured base, Christmas tree collars easily cover up unsightly tree stands and require less maintenance than a skirt. They hold their shape all season long, and, if you opt for something with metal, they're also easy to clean. Ready to see our favorite Christmas tree collars on the market? Just keep reading.

The Best Christmas Tree Collars

1. World Market Natural Rattan Cane Open Weave Tree Collar, $79.99

Accent boho holiday decor with this warm-toned rattan tree collar from World Market.

2. Balsam Hill Antiqued Mirror Tree Collar, $399

Glitzy, glamorous, and lightly antiqued, this mirrored collar gives any tree an elevated look and beautifully reflects the twinkle of Christmas lights.

3. Mackenzie-Childs Courtly Check Tree Collar, $238

Equal parts traditional and unexpected, this playful checkerboard Christmas tree collar from Mackenzie-Childs pairs the brand's signature pattern with a striking dash of red.

4. Studio 3B Modern Woven Christmas Tree Collar in Black, $30

This black woven Christmas tree collar pairs perfectly with any space. Plus, it's extremely affordable at only $30.

5. CB2 Liquid Brass Christmas Tree Collar, $199

Infuse a hint of luxe into your Christmas decor with this mesmerizing liquid brass tree collar from CB2.

6. Northlight Silver Velvet Christmas Tree Collar, $33.34

A classic holiday hue and texture meet with this silver velvet Christmas tree collar by Northlight. Pair it with snowflake decor to create an instant winter wonderland at home.

7. Crate and Barrel Skei Wood Natural Christmas Tree Collar, $129

Made with slatted acacia wood, this tree collar will make your Christmas tree setup look instantly more stylish.

8. HarcoHome Red Velvet Christmas Tree Collar, $24.99

For a timeless (and budget-friendly) take on holiday home decor, opt for this red velvet Christmas tree collar from Amazon.

9. Northlight Beige Burlap with Rope Christmas Tree Collar, $29.99

Create a neutral foundation for your Christmas tree decorations with this beige burlap collar.

