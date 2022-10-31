Forget Tree Skirts — These Christmas Tree Collars Are Functional and Festive

Aside from gifting and quality family time, decorating the tree is perhaps one of the most exciting parts of Christmas. But we're here to remind you that fun ornaments and glimmering, star-shaped toppers aren't the only ways to dress up your tree. And while a tree skirt might initially come to mind, allow us to suggest something slightly more functional: a tree ‌collar‌.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Thanks to their upright shape and structured base, Christmas tree collars easily cover up unsightly tree stands and require less maintenance than a skirt. They hold their shape all season long, and, if you opt for something with metal, they're also easy to clean. Ready to see our favorite Christmas tree collars on the market? Just keep reading.

Advertisement

The Best Christmas Tree Collars

Accent boho holiday decor with this warm-toned rattan tree collar from World Market.

Advertisement

Glitzy, glamorous, and lightly antiqued, this mirrored collar gives any tree an elevated look and beautifully reflects the twinkle of Christmas lights.

Advertisement

Equal parts traditional and unexpected, this playful checkerboard Christmas tree collar from Mackenzie-Childs pairs the brand's signature pattern with a striking dash of red.

Advertisement

This black woven Christmas tree collar pairs perfectly with any space. Plus, it's extremely affordable at only $30.

Advertisement

Infuse a hint of luxe into your Christmas decor with this mesmerizing liquid brass tree collar from CB2.

Advertisement

A classic holiday hue and texture meet with this silver velvet Christmas tree collar by Northlight. Pair it with snowflake decor to create an instant winter wonderland at home.

Advertisement

Made with slatted acacia wood, this tree collar will make your Christmas tree setup look instantly more stylish.

For a timeless (and budget-friendly) take on holiday home decor, opt for this red velvet Christmas tree collar from Amazon.

Create a neutral foundation for your Christmas tree decorations with this beige burlap collar.