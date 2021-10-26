The 13 Best Tree Skirts to Update Your Holiday Decor

When it comes to holiday decor, it's all in the details. From Christmas stockings to adorable ornaments, accent pieces can tie your space together for a season full of festivities. But if there's one must-have piece of decor you need during the holidays, it's a tree skirt.

Christmas tree skirts are the perfect way to add an extra touch of personality to your space, according to Maggie Griffin, interior designer and founder of Maggie Griffin Design. Not only do they look good, but they're functional, too. "They hide the tree stand, giving your tree a more polished look," Decorist designer Elizabeth Herrera tells Hunker.

As for what's in right now, Herrera says decorative borders are where it's at, whether it's pompoms, tassels, or ruffles. "I have also seen a lot of cozy, luxe materials being used — velvet, faux fur, and even chunky knits!"

Even though tree skirts may seem like a final touch, don't wait until the last minute to get them. "Shop early because holiday decor is flying off the shelves already," Herrera says.

Check out 13 of our favorite holiday tree skirts below.

Play with textures with this tree skirt from Anthropologie, which has stunning tassel and lace accents.

Add even more greenery to your Christmas tree set up with a soft, green velvet option.

Playful pom-poms (especially rainbow ones) will make your tree pop with just the right amount of color.

This chunky knit tree skirt looks so cozy, even we'd want to wear it.

Ditch traditional holiday hues with a handwoven and naturally dyed indigo tree skirt.

If you're working with a small or tabletop Christmas tree, try this petite linen tree skirt with a curved overlay and button accents.

Switch up your color palette with bright and bold gingham patterns.

Simple, yet stylish, this silvery velvet tree skirt will help you get a glam holiday look.

Swap a flowy tree skirt with a tree collar for a charming, rustic vibe.

Love advent calendars and Christmas tree skirts? This option from Target doubles as both.

Handmade by textile designer Celina Mancurti, this crochet design will add a touch of texture to your tree.

Here's another tree collar we had to add to our list. This woven rattan design is perfect for a bohemian-style Christmas tree.

Drape this plush faux fur option under your tree to add warmth to your space.