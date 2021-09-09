16 Christmas Ornaments You Should Already Add to Your Cart

By Pauline Lacsamana September 9, 2021
Whether the holidays are months away or right around the corner, is it really ever a bad time to stock up on Christmas ornaments? Our vote is no. In fact, we're dusting off our Christmas stockings and holiday ornament storage and refreshing our seasonal decor the second fall hits for the dreamiest Christmas tree setup yet. From ornaments that give back to quirky and eclectic odes to our favorite food, here are 16 Christmas ornaments you need to add to your cart ASAP.

1. No Kid Hungry Glass Ornaments, $12

Add charming giraffes in roller skates and zebras on skateboards to your tree while supporting No Kid Hungry, an organization that aims to end childhood hunger in the United States.

2. Cody Foster Vintage-Inspired Food Ornaments, $16-$58

A Christmas tree decked out with adorable food ornaments will have us drooling all season long.

3. Hallmark Star Wars:The Mandalorian The Child Grogu Ornament, $19.99

Attention Star Wars​ fans: this ornament is calling your name.

4. Terrain Fillable Heart Ornament, $12

Fill this heart-shaped ornament with dried florals or even a tiny succulent — a perfect way to play with plants for the holidays.

5. Lockwood Girl Scout Cookie Ornament, $2.99

Pay homage to beloved Girl Scout Cookies with these cuties.

6. Uncommon Goods Geode State Ornament by Kerry Brooks, $18

Take pride in your home state with these stunning geode ornaments.

7. Hallmark Harry Potter Sorting Hat Ornament With Sound and Motion, $39.99

No matter what house you're in, this is a piece of holiday decor any Harry Potter fan can enjoy.

8. MoMA Design Store LED Winter Gems Glass Holiday Ornament, $24.95

Sit back and watch your Christmas tree glow with these breathtaking, jewel-shaped ornaments.

9. Michaels Glass Wine Bottle Ornament, $29.98

Let's be real — everyone can use a bottle of wine during the holidays.

10. Pottery Barn Mercury Glass Travel Inspired Ornaments (Set of 9), $19.50

These vintage-inspired, travel-themed ornaments are giving us serious wanderlust.

11. Hallmark Marvel Spider-Man Metal Ornament, $49.99

If there's one superhero to add to your ornament collection, it's your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

12. Wondershop Glass Bubble Tea Christmas Tree Ornament, $5

Get festive with this adorable bubble tea ornament.

13. World Market Glass Mushroom Boxed Ornaments (9-Pack), $9.99

Keep the mushroom trend going strong through the holidays with these ornaments. Instead of hanging them, they attach with little clips, blending seamlessly into your Christmas tree.

14. West Elm Forest In Glass Ball Ornament, $14

This stunning forest ornament is sure to add extra sparkle to your tree.

15. USPS Mail Truck Ornament, $15.95

Support the postal service with this tiny mail truck ornament.

16. West Elm Disco Ball Ornament (Set of 3), $20

Go retro with these playful disco balls.

