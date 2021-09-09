16 Christmas Ornaments You Should Already Add to Your Cart

Whether the holidays are months away or right around the corner, is it really ever a bad time to stock up on Christmas ornaments? Our vote is no. In fact, we're dusting off our Christmas stockings and holiday ornament storage and refreshing our seasonal decor the second fall hits for the dreamiest Christmas tree setup yet. From ornaments that give back to quirky and eclectic odes to our favorite food, here are 16 Christmas ornaments you need to add to your cart ASAP.

Add charming giraffes in roller skates and zebras on skateboards to your tree while supporting No Kid Hungry, an organization that aims to end childhood hunger in the United States.

A Christmas tree decked out with adorable food ornaments will have us drooling all season long.

Attention ​Star Wars​ fans: this ornament is calling your name.

Fill this heart-shaped ornament with dried florals or even a tiny succulent — a perfect way to play with plants for the holidays.

Pay homage to beloved Girl Scout Cookies with these cuties.

Take pride in your home state with these stunning geode ornaments.

No matter what house you're in, this is a piece of holiday decor any Harry Potter fan can enjoy.

Sit back and watch your Christmas tree glow with these breathtaking, jewel-shaped ornaments.

Let's be real — everyone can use a bottle of wine during the holidays.

These vintage-inspired, travel-themed ornaments are giving us serious wanderlust.

If there's one superhero to add to your ornament collection, it's your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Get festive with this adorable bubble tea ornament.

Keep the mushroom trend going strong through the holidays with these ornaments. Instead of hanging them, they attach with little clips, blending seamlessly into your Christmas tree.

This stunning forest ornament is sure to add extra sparkle to your tree.

Support the postal service with this tiny mail truck ornament.

Go retro with these playful disco balls.