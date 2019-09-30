These 7 Plants Say Happy Holidays So You Don’t Have To

As soon as the temps drop a few degrees, our minds can't help but skip right past Halloween and Thanksgiving and go straight to the holidays. With the sweltering days of summer behind us, we're currently daydreaming about binge-watching heartwarming Nancy Meyers movies, listening to festive Mariah Carey songs on repeat, and sipping on hot beverages imbued with cinnamon.

Naturally, this scene just wouldn't be complete without some festive holiday decor in the background — and what sets the mood better than seasonally appropriate greenery? That said, we're looking beyond the typical six-foot-tall Douglas fir in the corner. Ahead, we're gaining inspiration from interiors that bring some lesser-known seasonal accents to the fore. Think earthy pine cones, aromatic rosemary, and structural eucalyptus.

1. Winter Foliage

Nothing says happy holidays quite like a wreath comprised of winter foliage. Take a cue from Samantha McCrary who created this modern wreath for Camille Styles and layer eucalyptus sprigs, cedar branches, grevillea foliage, and nandina cuttings for a festive display.

2. Rosemary

Equal parts festive and functional, a rosemary plant is the perfect bar cart addition for the holidays and beyond. Roughly prune the potted perennial herb into the shape of an evergreen tree to maximize the seasonal effect, as Camille Styles demonstrates here.

3. Eucalyptus

For a subtler take on holiday foliage, copy Niki Brantmark of My Scandinavian Home and fill a vase with eucalyptus branches of varying heights. With their sculptural, sage green leaves, eucalyptus sprigs offer a minimalistic alternative to traditional evergreen cuttings.

4. Mistletoe

While mistletoe is, of course, a hallmark of the holiday season, its oval evergreen leaves and waxy white berries allow it to seamlessly fit into a minimalist or Scandinavian-inspired space. See for yourself, courtesy of Lisbeth Assenholt's festive home as featured in Femina.

5. Cedar Garland

Leave it to Sarah Sherman Samuel to inspire you to go all-out with traditional holiday greenery. Follow Samuel's lead and use a fresh cedar garland to frame an entryway mirror and curate a home that says happy holidays as soon as you walk through the front door.

6. Mini Evergreen Tree

We certainly don't have to tell you that evergreen trees are synonymous with the season. Rather than opting for a full-size version, make like Nina Holst of Stylizimo and place a mini tree atop a bookshelf for an understated approach to holiday decorating.

7. Pine Cones

Though oft-overshadowed by lush evergreen garlands, pine cones are equally worthy of a spot on your holiday mantel. Gain inspiration from this striking space designed by Jenni Kayne and position large pine cones among sparse winter branches for a rustic arrangement.