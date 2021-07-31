The Unexpected 2021 Decor Trend That's Still Going Strong

By Eva Recinos July 31, 2021
With 2021 shaping up to be an unpredictable year, we didn't know quite what to expect when it came to interiors. Would people start heading back to their offices, meaning the home workspace wouldn't be needed anymore? Are there big purchases we made during the pandemic that we'd regret a year later?

There's one trend that's held on, though. Earlier this year, Etsy predicted that mushroom motifs would be a huge part of decor this year. We'd been noticing the look popping up in more homes, and it turns out there's still plenty of inspo out there.

Here are some of our recent faves for creating your own mushroom decor vibe — whether you want a statement piece, or a subtle addition to your space.

1. Urban Outfitters Mushroom Floral Ceramic Wall Hanging, $49

Complete that perfectly curated corner with this wall hanging in earth tones. It's a sneaky way to add some fun(gi) to your decor.

2. Alfiggery Amanita Mushroom Incense Holder, $21.70

This cute but practical item adds a little pop of color to any surface.

3. West Elm Kids Mushroom Basket, Natural/White, $39

This item for kiddos is whimsical and will ​also​ help you keep clutter to a minimum.

4. Urban Outfitters Mushroom Friends Bath Mat, $39

Why not switch things up in your bathroom? This colorful mat will do the trick.

5. CB2 Senza White Glass Table Lamp, $229

If you want something a little understated, there's always the classic mushroom lamp.

6. ARceramics Shop Amanita Jewelry Dish, from $20

Give your vanity a playful touch with this gem, which also helps you stay organized.

7. World Market Blue and Brown Mushroom Shaped Tufted Throw Pillow, $34.99

If you're ready to embrace the trend head-on, this off-beat pillow will certainly do the trick. We could see it working in a maximalist space, or as a pop of color on a sofa.

