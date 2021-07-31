The Unexpected 2021 Decor Trend That's Still Going Strong

With 2021 shaping up to be an unpredictable year, we didn't know quite what to expect when it came to interiors. Would people start heading back to their offices, meaning the home workspace wouldn't be needed anymore? Are there big purchases we made during the pandemic that we'd regret a year later?

There's one trend that's held on, though. Earlier this year, Etsy predicted that mushroom motifs would be a huge part of decor this year. We'd been noticing the look popping up in more homes, and it turns out there's still plenty of inspo out there.

Here are some of our recent faves for creating your own mushroom decor vibe — whether you want a statement piece, or a subtle addition to your space.

Complete that perfectly curated corner with this wall hanging in earth tones. It's a sneaky way to add some fun(gi) to your decor.

This cute but practical item adds a little pop of color to any surface.

This item for kiddos is whimsical and will ​also​ help you keep clutter to a minimum.

Why not switch things up in your bathroom? This colorful mat will do the trick.

If you want something a little understated, there's always the classic mushroom lamp.

Give your vanity a playful touch with this gem, which also helps you stay organized.

If you're ready to embrace the trend head-on, this off-beat pillow will certainly do the trick. We could see it working in a maximalist space, or as a pop of color on a sofa.