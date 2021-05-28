Trend Alert: Fruit and Vegetable Decor Is Having a Moment

Is it just us, or has veggie and fruit-inspired decor been even more popular lately? Maybe it's the fact that summer is right around the corner. Or the fact that cottagecore has had a big influence. No matter the reason, we approve of the sudden uptick in produce-related home goods.

Advertisement

There's a strawberry stool, for starters, that everyone's obsessed with. If you look up #strawberrystool on TikTok, there are 9.3M views total. This person was excited to find it at HomeGoods. Then, there's the Urban Outfitters corn stool that we giggled at — before we started noticing it in lots of stylish product shots and social media posts.

Check out some fresh picks (get it?) from the fruit and vegetable decor aisle (sorry).

The recent Nordstrom x Marimekko drop included this charming stoneware with strawberries as the star.

Al fresco dining is even better with a few chic essentials. This bread basket will make your picnic feel even fancier.

Why pour yourself lemonade in a boring cup? Try one of these fruity patterns instead.

Advertisement

We've seen this quirky little stool pop up in photo shoots on social media. It's definitely a unique one.

Etsy included mushroom motifs in its 2021 trend predictions and we've definitely been seeing them.

If you like the mushroom idea but want something a little more subtle, this basket is for you.

This cheery print basically screams summertime.

Advertisement

Need some dainty napkins for your tablescape? These will surely do the trick.

This gem is a splurge, but it basically doubles as a statement piece. The hand poured acrylic watermelon is sure to make your guests do a double-take. (Also the soap and soap dish really complete the look).

Place those grocery store blooms in this vase to make them pop even more.