This Summery Pattern Is Getting a Coastal Grandmother Makeover for Fall

By Katie Maguire September 5, 2022
The overwhelming trend of summer 2022 can be summed up in two words: coastal grandmother. Coined by TikTok creator Lex Nicoleta, the aesthetic is characterized by natural materials, neutral color palettes, and coastal elements that channel a Hamptons beach house no matter where you're located. Thanks to that coastal influence, summer is a huge part of it, but we just spotted the perfect trend to help transition the coastal grandmother look into fall — gingham.

Sure, gingham is also very prevalent in the hot summer months and evokes memories of picnic blankets, beach towels, and bucket hats. But, we're noticing a surge of the checkered pattern in more classically autumnal shades like olive, rust, and orange coming out in the fall collections of a lot of our favorite brands. And, we've realized, it's the perfect way to bring that coastal grandmother influence into the new season. From gingham tablecloths and pillowcases to furniture and rugs, here are the best coastal grandmother picks for fall.

1. Marin Sage Green Gingham Linen Napkin, $12.95

2. Heather Taylor Home Isabella Chair, $849

3. Petite Linen Gingham Pillow Cover, $228

4. Zara Gingham Tablecloth, $49.90

5. Caravan Gingham Linen Tea Towels (set of 2), $99

6. Ever Lasting Gingham Bedding Set (Queen), $155

7. Heirloom Home Design Gingham Pillow Cover, $68

8. VHC Annie Buffalo Portabella Check Fabric Euro Sham, $30.59

9. Pier1 Pumpkin Spice Farmhouse Gingham Table Runner, $14.95

10. Terrain Gingham Candy Dish, $29.95

11. Heather Taylor Home Gingham Tablecloth, $186

12. Terrain Plaid Napkins, $38

13. Tiny Fern Shop Decorative Pillow, $70

14. Piglet in Bed Botanical Green Gingham Linen Sheet Set, $339

15. RugsUSA Natural Jute Checkerboard Area Rug, $287.40

