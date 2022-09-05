This Summery Pattern Is Getting a Coastal Grandmother Makeover for Fall

The overwhelming trend of summer 2022 can be summed up in two words: coastal grandmother . Coined by TikTok creator Lex Nicoleta , the aesthetic is characterized by natural materials, neutral color palettes, and coastal elements that channel a Hamptons beach house no matter where you're located. Thanks to that coastal influence, summer is a huge part of it, but we just spotted the perfect trend to help transition the coastal grandmother look into fall — gingham.

Sure, gingham is also very prevalent in the hot summer months and evokes memories of picnic blankets, beach towels, and bucket hats. But, we're noticing a surge of the checkered pattern in more classically autumnal shades like olive, rust, and orange coming out in the fall collections of a lot of our favorite brands. And, we've realized, it's the perfect way to bring that coastal grandmother influence into the new season. From gingham tablecloths and pillowcases to furniture and rugs, here are the best coastal grandmother picks for fall.