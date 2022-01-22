8 Curved IKEA Furniture Pieces That Are On-Trend

By Anna Gragert January 22, 2022
In 2022, home design is going to be all about curves. According to a recent Pinterest report, searches for curved living room couches and curved kitchen island ideas have increased three times from October 2019 to September 2021. Curved interior wall searches have quadrupled, while the term "curved bar design" has gone up 140%. In other words, now might be the time to say goodbye to furniture featuring straight lines and sharp angles.

If you're interested in adopting the curved furniture and decor trend but are on a budget, IKEA has got you covered.

1. Bingsta Armchair, $149.99

2. Tufjord Upholstered Bed Frame, $549

3. Poäng Ottoman, $79.99

4. Fröset Chair, $89.99

5. Buskbo Armchair, $199.99

6. Voxlöv Dining Table, $289.99

7. Svalsta Nesting Tables, $99.99

8. Eldberget/Malskär Swivel Chair, $49.99

