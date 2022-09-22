5 Pumpkin Pillows From Amazon That Prove Seasonal Decor Can Be Chic

By Erin Lassner September 22, 2022
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Seasonal decor doesn't have to be cheesy. In fact, these pumpkin pillows are so design-forward that we kind of want to keep them out all year round. So whether you're in the market for a plush pumpkin cushion or a fall-themed pillow cover you can bring out year after year, these are the five chicest Autumn-inspired pillows we've ever seen.

Most On-Trend Pillow

This pumpkin-shaped pillow proves seasonal decor can indeed be chic. Select from a black and white, green and white, or red and black plaid design. Plus, the plush stem on top may just be the cutest thing ever.

Phantoscope Checker Pumpkin Throw Pillow

$18.99

It's no secret that coastal grandmother was the "it" trend of summer, but the iconic look is far from passé. As we transition into fall, we're seeing a major surge of gingham in deeper autumnal shades, and this checkered pumpkin pillow is the perfect nod to this seasonal take on the beloved TikTok aesthetic.

Best Pillow Overall

We may need this pumpkin-shaped pillow in every size and color available. Whether strewn on your sofa or cozying up the corners of your child's playroom, these sherpa pillows are the perfect seasonal touch.

GOTodhchai Halloween Decorative Pumpkin Throw Pillow

$7.99+

These plush pumpkin pillows leave little, if anything, to be desired. Sold in three sizes and 11 colors, these sherpa accents are almost cute enough to display 365 days a year. And while we love the classic autumnal shades, we're seriously eyeing the sweet blue and purple pumpkins, too.

Best Embroidered Pillow

This petite embroidered pillow is adorable on its own or alongside other mini hooked pillows. Instantly transport yourself to your grandparents's home with its vintage look and handmade feel.

Mud Pie Hooked Pumpkin Pillow

$25.00

This canvas pillow with a hooked wool applique simply screams "fall." It truly looks like a loved one crafted it by hand. Amazon pulls through yet again.

Best Pillow Cover

This triple pumpkin pillow cover is just as inviting as it is festive. Plus, the textural burlap and embroidery details make it look a whole lot more expensive than it actually is.

Piper Classics Pumpkin Patch Applique Pillow Cover

$22.99

Prefer a pillow cover that can easily be folded and stored during the remainder of the year? We totally hear you. This harvest-themed option is the ideal seasonal touch.

Best Pumpkin-Colored Pillow Covers

These super-soft velvet pillow covers feature all the colors you'll see at a pumpkin patch. And since each side of the case is a different hue, you can switch up the scheme of your couch according to your mood.

Mejinon Velvet Throw Pillow Covers

$29.58

Whether you're mixing these in with your pumpkin-shaped pillows or styling them on their own, this set of four velvet pillowcases is the perfect visual representation of autumn. They would look just as good in a formal sitting room as they would in your primary bedroom.

