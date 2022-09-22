5 Pumpkin Pillows From Amazon That Prove Seasonal Decor Can Be Chic

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Seasonal decor doesn't have to be cheesy. In fact, these pumpkin pillows are so design-forward that we kind of want to keep them out all year round. So whether you're in the market for a plush pumpkin cushion or a fall-themed pillow cover you can bring out year after year, these are the five chicest Autumn-inspired pillows we've ever seen.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Most On-Trend Pillow

It's no secret that coastal grandmother was the "it" trend of summer, but the iconic look is far from passé. As we transition into fall, we're seeing a major surge of gingham in deeper autumnal shades, and this checkered pumpkin pillow is the perfect nod to this seasonal take on the beloved TikTok aesthetic.

Advertisement

Best Pillow Overall

These plush pumpkin pillows leave little, if anything, to be desired. Sold in three sizes and 11 colors, these sherpa accents are almost cute enough to display 365 days a year. And while we love the classic autumnal shades, we're seriously eyeing the sweet blue and purple pumpkins, too.

Advertisement

Best Embroidered Pillow

This canvas pillow with a hooked wool applique simply screams "fall." It truly looks like a loved one crafted it by hand. Amazon pulls through yet again.

Best Pillow Cover

Prefer a pillow cover that can easily be folded and stored during the remainder of the year? We totally hear you. This harvest-themed option is the ideal seasonal touch.

Best Pumpkin-Colored Pillow Covers

Whether you're mixing these in with your pumpkin-shaped pillows or styling them on their own, this set of four velvet pillowcases is the perfect visual representation of autumn. They would look just as good in a formal sitting room as they would in your primary bedroom.