Prepare to Fall in Love With These 5 Fall-Themed Doormats From Amazon

By Erin Lassner September 19, 2022
Fall is here, and we are so ready for seasonal decor. Between plush pumpkins, autumn wreaths, and harvest-themed garlands, the options are pretty much endless. So, where to begin? Might as well start at the very beginning of the house: the entryway. Here are our top five picks for autumn- and Halloween-inspired doormats.

Most Subtle Seasonal Doormat

Whether on its own or layered with another seasonal pick, this buffalo check rug is a sweet salute to autumn. The hand-woven plaid fabric is crafted from durable and comfortable cotton.

Amazon

Dr. Nature Hand-Woven Plaid Rug

$25.99

Looking for a subtle nod to the season? You simply can't go wrong with this orange and black buffalo check rug. It also comes in an equally stylish orange and white plaid. Plus, it would make a great layering piece with another mat on top.

Funniest Doormat

Keep your friends and family on their toes with this slightly snarky, full-on funny rectangular "welcome" mat.

Amazon

Juvale Gather Somewhere Else Mat

$20.99

Keep it light with this hilarious nod to cheesy "gather" signs. It's an unexpected way to bring some holiday cheer.

Best Classic Design

Welcome the harvest season with this rustic, low-profile decorative doormat. Huge bonus: It's super easy to clean. Just spray it off with a hose or use a sponge and mild detergent to spot clean.

Amazon

Artoid Mode Watercolor Stripes Pumpkin Decorative Doormat

$21.99

This vintage-inspired seasonal doormat is totally timeless. It's backed with non-slip recycled rubber, easy to clean, and sold in two sizes.

Best Halloween-Themed Design

Welcome human and furry friends alike with this high-quality linen mat. The non-slip rubber backing prevents bunching and shifting, and the low-profile design means it's thin enough for most low-clearing doors and entryways.

Amazon

Roszwtit Halloween Dog Doormat

$22.99

"Cute" doesn't even begin to describe this dog-filled doormat. Puppies dressed as ghosts with trick-or-treat baskets is a surefire way to our hearts.

Most Vibrant Pick

This vibrant rug isn't just pretty — it's also a practical solution for high-trafficked areas. The material traps small dirt particles and debris to prevent any tracking into your home.

Amazon

Evergreen Flag Autumn Patterned Pumpkin Doormat

$36.99

Spice up your Halloween decor with this uniquely-shaped doormat. Since the rug is crafted from coco husk fiber and recycled rubber backing, it's a natural and eco-friendly product. You'll be making a statement in all the right ways.

