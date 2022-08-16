Target's New Jungalow Collaboration Is All About Affordable Autumn

By Anna Gragert August 16, 2022
The first day of fall might not be until September 22, but at Target, the season has officially arrived. In addition to its Halloween decor, the brand is preparing for the autumn season with its new Opalhouse line designed in collaboration with Jungalow. Starting at just $10, the fall line features almost 100 fresh finds depicting rich earth tones and warm, homey textures. Pumpkin spice latte, anyone?

From home decor to bath and bedding, the new Opalhouse x Jungalow collection is full of design-forward seasonal items. Below, we'll feature our favorites.

1. Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set in Floral (Queen), $50

2. Oversized Embroidered Pomegranate Lumbar Throw Pillow, $25

3. Large Wood Candle Holder, $20

4. Punch Needle Pumpkin Square Throw Pillow, $25

5. Many Suns Framed Canvas (24 by 48 inches), $80

6. Chunky Woven Patchwork Throw Blanket in Beige, $30

7. Glass Pumpkin Orange, $15

8. Linaria Fully Upholstered Velvet Accent Chair in Mustard, $350

9. Stone Pyramid Bookends (set of 2), $25

