13 Fall IKEA Items Under $20 That Are Giving Us Cozy, Spooky Vibes

Now that fall is quickly approaching and summer is coming to an end, we've got our eyes on autumn decor. We're talking cozy fabrics, magical tablescapes, deep, moody colors, and natural materials that make us feel connected to nature. To help you achieve exactly that, we picked out our favorite fall IKEA items under $20. Because decorating for the season doesn't have to break your budget.

If you're looking for a front door wreath to welcome in the fall season, look no further.

Would it really be fall without an orange candle that smells like pumpkin spice?

This bouquet beautifully complements the above wreath — plus, it will never die!

This dark green throw is giving us all the moody, homey fall vibes.

Fall tablescape, anyone?

Whether you're indoors or outdoors, this pumpkin-like pendant lamp will give you that perfectly warm autumn glow.

We love a deep, dark green for fall, especially when it comes in a lush fabric.

Perfect for all your favorite fall pie recipes.

In case you need a new hot cocoa mug.

If you like to keep a bowl of candy out around Halloween, this chic black vessel is perfect for doing so. We also love how it kinda looks like a witch's cauldron.

A steel flask for soups and warm beverages is basically an autumn essential.

For a quick fall DIY, simply press an autumn leaf in between this frame's glass.

These candlesticks are great for both chilly and spooky nights.