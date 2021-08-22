13 Fall IKEA Items Under $20 That Are Giving Us Cozy, Spooky Vibes

By Anna Gragert August 22, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Now that fall is quickly approaching and summer is coming to an end, we've got our eyes on autumn decor. We're talking cozy fabrics, magical tablescapes, deep, moody colors, and natural materials that make us feel connected to nature. To help you achieve exactly that, we picked out our favorite fall IKEA items under $20. Because decorating for the season doesn't have to break your budget.

Advertisement

1. Höstkväll Artificial Wreath, $14.99

If you're looking for a front door wreath to welcome in the fall season, look no further.

2. Sinnlig Scented Candle, $2.99

Would it really be fall without an orange candle that smells like pumpkin spice?

3. Höstkväll Artificial Bouquet, $9.99

This bouquet beautifully complements the above wreath — plus, it will never die!

4. Ingrun Throw, $12.99

This dark green throw is giving us all the moody, homey fall vibes.

5. Höstkväll Decorative Pumpkin (set of three), $5.99

Advertisement

Fall tablescape, anyone?

6. Solvinden LED Solar-Powered Pendant Lamp, $7.99

Whether you're indoors or outdoors, this pumpkin-like pendant lamp will give you that perfectly warm autumn glow.

7. Kryddbuske Cushion Cover, $7.99

We love a deep, dark green for fall, especially when it comes in a lush fabric.

8. Vardagen Pie Plate, $7.99

Perfect for all your favorite fall pie recipes.

9. Gladelig Mug, $2.99

In case you need a new hot cocoa mug.

Advertisement

10. Lokalt Serving Bowl, $14.99

If you like to keep a bowl of candy out around Halloween, this chic black vessel is perfect for doing so. We also love how it kinda looks like a witch's cauldron.

11. Utrustnin Steel Vacuum Flask, $12.99

A steel flask for soups and warm beverages is basically an autumn essential.

12. Lerboda Frame, $6.99

For a quick fall DIY, simply press an autumn leaf in between this frame's glass.

13. Fulltalig Candlestick (set of three), $12.99

These candlesticks are great for both chilly and spooky nights.

Advertisement

Anna Gragert

Anna Gragert

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy