IKEA's New Fall 2021 Collection Features Autumn Finds Under $20

If you're ready for fall, you're definitely not alone. IKEA is right there with you, since the retailer just launched its fall 2021 collection called Höstkväll, which means "fall evening" in Swedish.

Featuring seasonal cookware, rustic and festive decor, yummy scents, and cozy throws, Höstkväll contains everything you could possibly need to embrace the change in seasons. Amongst these items, you'll also find a moody fall color palette and autumn motifs that are sure to make you want to cuddle under a blanket with some cocoa.

Though it appears that IKEA is in the process of releasing the entire collection online, there are a few items you can shop now. We'll include our must-haves below and once it's live, the entire line can be found here.

You can hide tasty treats inside this grey felt pumpkin, so you'll always have something to delight your guests with.

This candle smells like cinnamon and sugar. YUM.

This indoor/outdoor wreath can be hung on a door or used to create a seasonal tablescape.

This leaf-patterned cushion cover makes for a perfect throw pillow.

We're in love with this color combination, and it perfectly matches the above cover.