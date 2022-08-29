These 15 Fall Wreaths Are Seasonal Must-Haves

By Erin Lassner August 29, 2022
Move over winter, because fall is our favorite time to sport a wreath. Crafted from natural and nature-inspired materials, wreaths are the perfect embodiment of everything autumn has to offer. It is the harvest season, after all. Whether you prefer fresh, dried, or artificial wreaths, keep scrolling for our 15 favorites plus a guide to caring for natural wreaths.

The 15 Best Fall Wreaths

1. Williams Sonoma 20-Inch French Harvest Wheel Wreath, $99.95

This color-blocked beauty is composed of air-dried oat awns, three varieties of wheat, flax, millet, purple oregano, and safflower. With proper storage and care, it'll last for five years.

2. AMF0RESJ Artificial Fall Wreath for Front Door, $32.99

There's nothing wrong with an artificial wreath, especially one as beautiful as this. Select from an assortment of affordable options that incorporate branches, berries, pumpkins, and additional fall motifs.

3. A Wreath of Annie Autumn Wreath, starting at $89

Leave it to Etsy to offer the most stunning selection of handmade wreaths. The variety of colors and textures on this one is especially lovely.

4. Floral Treasure 22-Inch Natural Dried Oat Wheat Flax Wreath, $39.99

Keep it neutral with this harvest-themed dried wheat wreath.

5. Gardener's Eden 22-Inch Artificial Wheat and Twig Wreath, $24.99

This budget-friendly wreath from HomeGoods appears shockingly realistic.

6. National Tree Company 22-Inch Artificial Autumn Wild Flower Wreath, $69.99

We love the pretty pink hues and delicate nature of this wildflower wreath.

7. West Elm 20-Inch Fall Safflower Wreath, $129

This fresh floral wreath is carefully made to order. The sage, bay leaves, and marjoram release a subtle herbal scent.

8. Terrain 13.75-Inch Preserved Fluffy Pampas Grass Wreath, $68

The look of pampas grass never gets old. Just be sure to keep this delicate year-round wreath indoors only.

9. Pier Place 20-Inch Harvest Wood Curl Wreath, $45.99

Add a pop of red to your space with this lush accent piece.

10. A Wreath of Annie Hint of Autumn, starting at $119

Everything about this wreath is gorgeous, and the asymmetrical design makes it extra special.

11. Creekside Farms 18-Inch Dried Mixed Marigold Wreath, $79

This Food52 exclusive is most definitely one of our favorites on the list. The fresh ingredients will stay as pictured for a week and then dry into an equally beautiful long-lasting piece of decor.

12. Afloral 24-Inch Artificial Fall Eucalyptus Leaf Wreath, $64

If you're into the deeper hues of autumn, this real-looking faux wreath is calling your name.

13. Williams Sonoma 26-Inch Fall Harvest Faux Wreath, $66.95

Williams Sonoma clearly knows what's up when it comes to crafting a striking fall wreath. And since this one is made from artificial materials, it will last forever.

14. The Holiday Aisle 24-Inch Harvest Maple Leaves Polyester Wreath, $39.99

Nothing screams fall quite like this colorful autumnal wreath with faux miniature pumpkins.

15. Terrain Ashn Earth Sunshine Wreath, $238

Invest in this year-round natural piece of art featuring foraged branches, seed pods, stems, fruit, and other dried botanicals. It's simply exquisite.

How do you care for a natural wreath?

Here are five key tips to ensure your dried wreath remains beautiful for as long as possible, according to the experts at Williams Sonoma.

  1. Display wreaths indoors or in protected outdoor locations.
  2. If your wreath is mounted on a door, be sure to attach it in two places to prevent movement when the door is swung open and closed.
  3. It's normal for natural materials to shed, but in order to minimize shedding, try to move your wreath around as little as possible.
  4. For cleaning, dust the wreath with a soft paintbrush or feather duster.
  5. To store the wreath, wrap it lightly in tissue paper and place it flat in a box. Note: The shipping box works well.
