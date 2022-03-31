The 9 Best Outdoor Rugs on Amazon to Add to Your Patio

Every part of your house or apartment should feel like home, including your patio, balcony, or backyard. An easy solution to making it feel more cozy is investing in an outdoor area rug.

Outdoor rugs are the perfect way to add some style to your space, and there are plenty of options to choose from. "Shopping for outdoor rugs doesn't have to be overwhelming," Gary McCoy, Lowe's store manager serving the Charlotte, North Carolina market, tells Hunker. "Today, there are so many rugs for sale in a range of sizes, materials, colors, and shapes. Just remember: the most important thing to consider is how exposed your space is to weather and sunlight as well as the size of your space."

You're also going to want to make sure you look out for the right kind of material. "Outdoor rugs come from a variety of materials, including polypropylene and polyester, which are more durable to withstand outdoor elements such as mold and mildew and are water-resistant," McCoy says.

Check out the best outdoor area rugs on Amazon below.

Best Overall Outdoor Rug

This tan indoor/outdoor rug from nuLOOM is not only versatile, but it would work just as well in your backyard as it would in your living room or laundry room. Made from polypropylene with a braided design, it's made for high-traffic areas and is waterproof, too.

Best Value Outdoor Rug

Since this rug doubles as a reversible mat, it's perfect for a range of places, including the backyard, patio, beach, a picnic, or camping. Available in a range of sizes and colors, it's durable, low maintenance, and easy to clean.

Best Reversible Outdoor Rug

Made for everything from camping to backyard use, this striped rug is reversible, foldable, waterproof, washable, and designed for easy cleaning.

Best Boho Outdoor Rug

Here's an outdoor area rug that's stain, weather, and UV resistant. Not to mention, it's kid and pet friendly, too.

Best Botanical Outdoor Rug

Made with durable and synthetic fibers, this botanical rug is water resistant and easy to clean.

Best Medallion Outdoor Rug

This blue and gray medallion design is a true classic. From the Nicole Miller Patio Country Danica rug collection, it has a stunning look and is super low maintenance.

Best Minimalist Outdoor Rug

This Gertmenian is perfect for anyone who wants to bring a minimalist outdoors. It has a chestnut colored base with a black border, making it easy to style.

Best Geometric Outdoor Rug

Opt for a modern area rug with a geometric pattern, like this beige pick from Jonathan Y. Made for indoors and outdoors, it's stain resistant and totally pet-friendly.

Best Traditional Outdoor Rug

Go for a traditional look with this rug from Home Dynamix. It has a timeless design that will instantly elevate any space.