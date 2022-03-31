The 9 Best Outdoor Rugs on Amazon to Add to Your Patio

By Pauline Lacsamana March 31, 2022
Every part of your house or apartment should feel like home, including your patio, balcony, or backyard. An easy solution to making it feel more cozy is investing in an outdoor area rug.

Outdoor rugs are the perfect way to add some style to your space, and there are plenty of options to choose from. "Shopping for outdoor rugs doesn't have to be overwhelming," Gary McCoy, Lowe's store manager serving the Charlotte, North Carolina market, tells Hunker. "Today, there are so many rugs for sale in a range of sizes, materials, colors, and shapes. Just remember: the most important thing to consider is how exposed your space is to weather and sunlight as well as the size of your space."

You're also going to want to make sure you look out for the right kind of material. "Outdoor rugs come from a variety of materials, including polypropylene and polyester, which are more durable to withstand outdoor elements such as mold and mildew and are water-resistant," McCoy says.

Check out the best outdoor area rugs on Amazon below.

Best Overall Outdoor Rug

A rug that’s both stylish and functional? Look no further than this indoor/outdoor rug. It’s made from polypropylene, making it extra durable and waterproof.

AMAZON

nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

$271.61

This tan indoor/outdoor rug from nuLOOM is not only versatile, but it would work just as well in your backyard as it would in your living room or laundry room. Made from polypropylene with a braided design, it's made for high-traffic areas and is waterproof, too.

Best Value Outdoor Rug

This pick is not only versatile but also budget friendly. You can use it in your backyard or on-the-go at a picnic or while you’re camping. Plus, it’s reversible and easy to clean.

AMAZON

Sand Mine Reversible Rug

$89.99

Since this rug doubles as a reversible mat, it's perfect for a range of places, including the backyard, patio, beach, a picnic, or camping. Available in a range of sizes and colors, it's durable, low maintenance, and easy to clean.

Best Reversible Outdoor Rug

Whether you use this rug for your backyard or while you’re camping, you’ll be able to clean and use it with ease. It’s also lightweight, foldable, and low maintenance.

AMAZON

FH Home Outdoor Camping Rug

$99.99

Made for everything from camping to backyard use, this striped rug is reversible, foldable, waterproof, washable, and designed for easy cleaning.

Best Boho Outdoor Rug

Ideal for high-traffic areas, this rug is stain, weather, and UV resistant, and it looks good, too.

AMAZON

Safavieh Veranda Collection Boho Indoor/Outdoor Rug

$134.52

Here's an outdoor area rug that's stain, weather, and UV resistant. Not to mention, it's kid and pet friendly, too.

Best Botanical Outdoor Rug

Made from polyester, this outdoor rug has a botanical pattern, is water resistant, and easy to clean.

AMAZON

nuLOOM Lisa Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

$167.06

Made with durable and synthetic fibers, this botanical rug is water resistant and easy to clean.

Best Medallion Outdoor Rug

Go chic in your outdoor space with this medallion design. It’s also fade and weather resistant and easy to clean.

AMAZON

Nicole Miller New York Patio Country Danica Transitional Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

$111.88

This blue and gray medallion design is a true classic. From the Nicole Miller Patio Country Danica rug collection, it has a stunning look and is super low maintenance.

Best Minimalist Outdoor Rug

This rug has a black border design that’s neutral enough to blend into any space. It’s also easy to clean — all you have to do is rinse it off with a hose.

AMAZON

Gertmenian Nautical Tropical Outdoor Patio Rug

$167.55

This Gertmenian is perfect for anyone who wants to bring a minimalist outdoors. It has a chestnut colored base with a black border, making it easy to style.

Best Geometric Outdoor Rug

Opt for a low-pile and durable rug, like this pick from Jonathan Y. It has a neutral color scheme and is made from synthetic fibers, making it easy to clean.

AMAZON

Jonathan Y Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Rug

$151.67

Opt for a modern area rug with a geometric pattern, like this beige pick from Jonathan Y. Made for indoors and outdoors, it's stain resistant and totally pet-friendly.

Best Traditional Outdoor Rug

This traditional rug is so classic that it will last you throughout almost every season. It’s low maintenance, won’t scratch your deck, and is great for high-traffic areas.

AMAZON

Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio Country Ayana Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

$85.32

Go for a traditional look with this rug from Home Dynamix. It has a timeless design that will instantly elevate any space.

